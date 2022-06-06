Tropical Smoothie Cafe Launches New Loyalty Program

Free sips and bites await Tropical Smoothie Cafe guests with the new Tropic Rewards loyalty program and improved mobile app, now available for download. Guests who join the Tropic Rewards program for the first time will receive a free smoothie after their first purchase.

The Tropic Rewards program includes an updated point system that makes redeeming points easier and faster than ever. Members will now earn 10 points for every $1 they spend through the app, online or in-cafe, allowing guests to redeem their points on their favorite items. They will also be the first to know about new promotions and limited-time menu items and will receive special rewards for birthdays and referring friends.

“We can’t wait for our guests to experience our new loyalty program and our refreshed, easy-to-use app,” says Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC, Chief Marketing Officer Deborah von Kutzleben. “We’ve listened to our guests’ preferences to give them an enhanced digital experience with our improved platform, and we think they’ll love the updates.”

Existing loyalty members do not need to redownload the Tropical Smoothie Cafe app or create a new account — they can simply update the app when prompted, and their accounts and rewards will be converted to the new program automatically.

In addition to the new loyalty program, the improved Tropical Smoothie Cafe app is making it easier for guests to grab their tropical favorites faster with updated capabilities that include:

· Fast reorder option from the home screen

· Stored vehicle details for faster curbside pickup

· QR code that makes it easy to scan to earn and redeem rewards in-cafe

· Easy smoothie and food customization format

Loyalty members will also receive a special reward to celebrate National Smoothie Day on June 21 with a free 24-ounce smoothie with food purchase.***