Atlanta-based Tropical Smoothie Cafe invites guests to kick off summer in style and enjoy a taste of Tropic Time on National Flip Flop Day. Guests who visit any participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe location with their favorite pair of flip flops on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, from 2 to 7 p.m. will receive a free 12 oz. Island Punch Smoothie.

Crafted to capture the easygoing spirit of summer, the limited-time Island Punch Smoothie is a passport to Tropic Time, offering a blend of tropical and summer fruit flavors including peach, guava, passion fruit, mango and pineapple.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe established National Flip Flop Day in 2007 as an annual celebration marking the start of summer with a focus on relaxation and good vibes. Serving as a refreshing break from the daily grind, Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day by treating guests to a complimentary smoothie each year. The promotion aims to ignite the spirit of Tropic Time, urging guests to treat themselves to everyday getaways.

“At Tropical Smoothie Cafe, we believe in celebrating the spirit of summer and embracing the carefree vibes that come with it,” says Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “National Flip Flop Day is the perfect occasion to kick back, relax and treat yourself to something delicious on us.”

In addition to the Island Punch Smoothie, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is reintroducing two additional limited-time mocktails to its menu just in time for summer. The returning favorites include the Mango Berry Cosmo Smoothie, featuring a refreshing combination of mango, strawberries, cranberry and lime, and the Watermelon Mojito® Smoothie, featuring fresh watermelon and mint blended with strawberries and lime.

Immediately following National Flip Flop Day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is fundraising for partner No Kid Hungry, working to end child hunger. From May 30 to June 23, guests can help Spread Sunshine by making voluntary donations to No Kid Hungry at participating cafe locations.