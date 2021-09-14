Tropical Smoothie Cafe to Open Milestone 1,000th Location

Tropical Smoothie Cafe joined the exclusive club of restaurant brands with a four-digit location count this week with the grand opening of its newest—and 1,000th systemwide—cafe in Flower Mound, Texas.

The milestone comes at a time when the company is experiencing record growth and is on pace to open 130 new franchised locations in 2021. So far this year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has signed agreements for an additional 249 future franchised locations, adding to an already extensive pipeline of future commitments. These agreements position the brand nicely in its progress toward its goal of 1,500 cafes by the end of 2024.

“I like to say we’re the biggest brand you’ve never heard of,” says Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. “We’ve been quietly crushing sales and growth records, thanks to our incredible franchisees who have a passion for this brand and want to open more locations across our target markets.”

Franchisee DYNE Hospitality Group, which owns the new Flower Mound location, has 13 other Tropical Smoothie Cafes in Texas and 70 more across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma. DYNE Hospitality Group opened its first two locations in 2011 and will open 10-12 new cafes in 2021.

“Since we opened our first location, we’ve seen the enormous potential of this brand, and we’ve wholeheartedly supported the Tropical Smoothie Cafe mission to ‘Inspire Better’ in the communities we serve through our amazing food and smoothies,” says DYNE Hospitality group Co-CEO Nick Crouch. “It’s an honor that we are opening the 1,000th cafe, but what’s even more exciting is the growth and awareness we’re experiencing across the entire system. It’s an extraordinary time to be a Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee.”