Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened a new franchised location on July 1 at the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL), highlighting the brand’s expansion into non-traditional channels. The Asheville Regional Airport location is the third U.S. airport-based cafe, following successful Tropical Smoothie Cafe openings at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in March 2024 and Will Rogers International Airport in Oklahoma City in March 2022. All three airport cafes are operated by Paradies Lagardère, a leading travel retailer and restaurateur with a strong footprint in airports.

“This cafe opening in the Asheville Regional Airport represents a meaningful step in our ongoing efforts to diversify where and how guests experience our brand,” said Max Wetzel, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “As the brand’s third airport location with Paradies Lagardère, this opening reinforces the strong demand for better-for-you options among busy travelers and the strength of our concept in non-traditional formats. Having the seasoned team at Paradies Lagardère spearhead our growth in regional travel hubs has enabled our brand to thrive in high-traffic destinations, and we’re confident this latest opening in Asheville will continue that momentum”.

Travelers passing through Asheville can now enjoy freshly prepared, craveable, better-for-you smoothies, bowls, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads, and quesadillas. Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers a variety of options perfect for travelers throughout the day for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks.

Paradies hosted a VIP party on June 20, ahead of the official opening on July 1.