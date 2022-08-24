Tropical Smoothie Cafe Partners with No Kid Hungry

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is partnering with No Kid Hungry to support efforts to end childhood hunger and help kids shine bright all year long. From Aug. 31 to Oct. 4, $1 from every Sunshine Smoothie purchased will go to No Kid Hungry.

Every $1 donated can help provide 10 meals to kids. Through Oct. 4, guests can also participate by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, in-cafe or in-app, to benefit No Kid Hungry.

This is the first year the brand is partnering with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids access to three healthy meals a day.

“Our new partnership with No Kid Hungry helps fulfill our mission to spread sunshine and inspire better within our communities,” said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “We believe in serving food and smoothies that truly nourish our guests and our communities, which is why partnering with a leading national nonprofit focused on connecting kids with healthy meals is the perfect alliance for us.”

“Food is the most important school supply. It helps students learn, focus and thrive. But 1 in 6 kids in the U.S. could face hunger this year,” said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “This back-to-school season, we are so grateful to have the support of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, its franchisees and guests to ensure that all kids have the healthy food they need to thrive, in and out of the classroom.”