Tropical Smoothie Cafe is giving breakfast a boost with a high-protein, flavor-packed lineup designed for life on-the-go. Guests can power their mornings without sacrificing bold flavor, choosing from freshly made smoothies, bowls and hot handheld favorites like breakfast wraps, ‘dillas and flatbreads. Each delivers a protein punch alongside the tropical flavors and fresh ingredients guests know and love.

The company’s breakfast lineup, which is made to jump-start busy mornings and fuel peak performance, includes the Peanut Paradise Smoothie with 22g of protein, PB Protein Crunch Bowl with 32g, Sausage, Egg & Cheese ‘Dilla with 27g, Mixed Berry Greek Yogurt Bowl with 26g, and All American Wrap with 17g. To better provide this protein-packed breakfast to guests, Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations are now open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on both Saturdays and Sundays*, creating more consistent weekend hours across the system.

Mornings hit differently with the right fuel, and more guests are choosing protein to begin their day. Protein was the most frequently mentioned nutrient U.S. consumers tried to consume in 2024, with roughly 71% of respondents to the International Food Information Council’s annual survey on American’s perceptions of protein stating that they actively sought it out to deliver energy, satisfaction and better-for-you choices that fit busy lifestyles. On TikTok, the hashtag #highproteinbreakfast has amassed over 70K posts, highlighting how much buzz there is around starting the day with protein-packed meals. The core menu protein lineup at Tropical Smoothie Cafe brings that boost so guests can start their day strong and stay satisfied.

“With the end of summer approaching, our guests are diving back into packed schedules, from school drop-offs to early morning meetings,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “They’ve been asking for more high-protein, on-the-go options, and this lineup delivers – combining craveable flavor with functionality, all made with the quality ingredients they expect from Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The protein-packed breakfast lineup is available at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide. Protein amounts are based on standard recipes; modifications may change nutritional values. Prices may vary by location.

*Store hours may vary by location; please check your local cafe for current hours.