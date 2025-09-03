As fall sets in, a new flavor is rolling into the tropics. On Wednesday, Sept. 3, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is taking a cue from grandma’s recipe book and serving guests a slice of nostalgia, with the debut of the new Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff Cookies.

Crafted with a blend of sweetened apples, cinnamon, non-fat yogurt, banana, coconut and topped with Biscoff cookie crumble, this limited-time smoothie delivers pie-inspired flavor that puts a craveable twist on a cozy classic.

Available at participating cafes nationwide from September 3 to November 4, the Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff Cookies starts at $7.99 and proudly marks first-ever use of Biscoff Cookies in a smoothie at Tropical Smoothie Cafe – offering a fall flavor experience guests can’t find anywhere else.

“Our guests love seasonal flavors that feel nostalgic and familiar but offer bold taste,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “Apple is having a moment right now, and the Apple Pie Paradise Smoothie with Biscoff Cookies gives guests a fresh way to enjoy that comfort—blended with a craveable tropic-twist that they expect from Tropical Smoothie Cafe. We’re grateful to our partners at Lotus Bakeries ––the maker of Biscoff cookies–– for collaborating on this sure-to-be seasonal favorite.”

Whether you’re leaf-peeping, apple-picking or just enjoying the crisp autumn weather, make this smoothie your new go-to fall treat. Order ahead, dine in or carry out––You’re on Tropic Time Now.

Systemwide Update: Expanded Sunday Operating Hours

Beginning Sunday, August 3, 2025, all Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time on Sundays, allowing guests to enjoy breakfast earlier.