Tropical Smoothie Cafe, known for its deliciously refreshing smoothies, food and bowls, announced the launch of its newest creation—the ‘Ohana Breeze Smoothie.

Launching May 14 and available for a limited time, this vibrant smoothie celebrates the release of Disney’s live-action “Lilo & Stitch,” landing in theaters on May 23. Blended with pineapple, mango, banana, orange juice, and blue spirulina, the ‘Ohana Breeze Smoothie delivers a fun, naturally sweetened tropical flavor, bursting with island magic.

ʻOhana, the Hawaiian word for family, reflects the heartwarming spirit of Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” and is the inspiration for the new ‘Ohana Breeze Smoothie, available at participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations nationwide. Just like the movie’s message—“family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten”—the smoothie is offered in two sizes: 12 oz. for kids and 24 oz. for adults. It’s the perfect treat to enjoy with your own ‘ohana this summer!

“The ‘Ohana Breeze Smoothie represents the wholesome spirit of family, and we’re excited to offer a refreshing smoothie that provides our guests with a fun, delightful escape from the everyday while celebrating the new ‘Lilo & Stitch’movie,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC.

The limited-time ‘Ohana Breeze Smoothie is the first-ever collaboration between Tropical Smoothie Cafe and a Disney feature film. Both the visual and emotional aesthetics of “Lilo & Stitch” were a creative springboard for concepting the smoothie’s ingredients, recipe, color and name. To ensure the smoothie is blended to perfection, the Tropical Smoothie Café culinary team experimented with nearly 20 flavor combinations to find the perfect recipe and shade of blue before landing on the final version.