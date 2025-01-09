Tropical Smoothie Cafe recently announced that one of its popular Maryland franchised cafes, in Capitol Heights, has expanded. The new cafe officially opened in early December and includes new features to meet the high demand from guests in the area. Situated at 1703 Ritchie Station Court Suite 100, the cafe is conveniently located within the same lot as the previous cafe and will remain under the ownership of husband-and-wife franchisees, Clement and Jacke Troutman.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been fortunate enough to develop a strong bond with the community of Capitol Heights and have watched our cafe grow and flourish exponentially,” said Clement Troutman. “The increased demand for our products highlighted the need for a larger space. With a bigger retail space available nearby, it opened the door for us to expand and better serve our community. This new location allows us to enhance our services and continue supporting Capitol Heights with the high-quality products and efficiency they deserve.”

The new location is double the size of the previous cafe, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and service. Notable changes include a dual-lane drive-thru, with one lane dedicated to third-party delivery and digital pickup orders.

To celebrate the grand opening of their new location and express gratitude to their guests, the Troutmans hosted a special giveback event over the weekend. Highlights of the celebration included discounted smoothies and flatbreads, exclusive combo deals, and an exciting giveaway of free smoothies for a year to the first 50 guests.