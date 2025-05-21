On Wednesday, May 28, Tropical Smoothie Cafe invites smoothie lovers nationwide to kick off summer and celebrate its annual National Flip Flop Day. Guests that come into a participating Tropical Smoothie Cafe location from 2 to 7 p.m. wearing flip flops will receive a refreshing 12 oz. Sunrise Sunset Smoothie for free*. No purchase is required – just flip flops and summer vibes.

National Flip Flop Day has become a beloved summer tradition and the unofficial start to smoothie season. The holiday sets the tone for the summer months ahead, inviting guests to sit back, relax and sip a while.

This year’s featured beverage is a fan favorite smoothie – the Sunrise Sunset Smoothie – a bold, tropical blend of orange juice, mango, pineapple and strawberries, crafted to deliver the feeling of a mini beachside getaway no matter where you’re based.

“We love giving our guests a reason to pause and enjoy a refreshing taste of the tropics to kick off their summer season,” said Deborah von Kutzleben, Chief Marketing Officer of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. “National Flip Flop Day is all about creating experiences that celebrate the joy, fun, and flavor our current guests have come to know and love at Tropical Smoothie Cafe and introduce new guests to Tropic Time.”

*One free 12 oz. Sunrise Sunset Smoothie per guest on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 2 to 7 p.m. in-cafe at participating locations only. Free smoothie will be applied to lowest priced 12 oz. Sunrise Sunset Smoothie ordered. No modifications. While supplies last.