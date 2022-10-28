Tropical Smoothie Opens First Double Drive-Thru Location

Tropical Smoothie Cafe announced the opening of a double drive-thru location in Oklahoma City, the first of its kind for the brand. Franchisee Rohit Patel is opening the uniquely designed location, which features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick up. The new location marks Patel’s 14th cafe.

The new stand-alone cafe is located at 1714 Northwest 23rd Street, near Downtown Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma State Capitol building.

“Opening new locations is always something we look forward to, and there is an extra level of excitement when a new cafe model opens for the first time,” says Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. “Rohit is an extremely dedicated franchisee. We knew his confidence in the brand and passion for the design and construction element of his new cafes would make him the right person for the first double drive-thru location.”

With just a few in-restaurant dining tables, the small building footprint allows Tropical Smoothie Cafe to serve guests how they want to be served, leaving ample space for multiple cars and quick, convenient pick up. Likewise, the Oklahoma City location provides an experiential few moments for guests in the drive-thru lane, sending them on a quick escape by paying homage to the Born on a Beach history of Tropical Smoothie Cafe with eye-catching visuals.

“I am so honored to be the first franchisee to launch a double drive-thru for Tropical Smoothie Cafe, signifying growth for the brand’s tech-driven operations,” adds Patel, who was part of the design team that developed the plans for the brand’s double drive-thru model. “Not only is it a fantastic opportunity to meet the demand for digital ordering, the new model also offers more convenience and a unique guest experience. We can’t wait to officially open and see the response to the new design.”

Aside from owning and operating locations throughout the Oklahoma and Kansas City markets managed by Hero Hospitality, Patel also sits on the brand-wide construction committee.