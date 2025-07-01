The Twisted Egg Shack, the buzzworthy new breakfast, brunch, and lunch concept founded by a powerhouse team of industry veterans, announced the signing of two new franchise groups entering three new markets: the Tampa Bay area, Port Arthur–Orange, TX corridor, and the Manvel–Pearland area of the Houston MSA.

Twisted Egg Shack has taken the fast-casual world by storm—proving that lightning just might strike twice. Behind the concept are Chris Milton, co-founder of the wildly successful Toasted Yolk Café franchise; Bret Baumgartner, the Toasted Yolk’s top-performing franchise partner; James Gray, head of corporate operations and support; and Clay Carson, a franchise development veteran with over 80 premium breakfast and lunch openings under his belt.

“We opened our first drive-thru location in Beaumont, TX on September 16th and were immediately blown away by the response,” said Milton. “Sales far exceeded projections, and guest feedback has been phenomenal. Not to long after that the franchise inquiries started coming in.”

The brand was engineered with today’s diner in mind—offering fresh, made-to-order food, a premium coffee program, and signature mimosas crafted with fresh-squeezed juices, all in a fast, drive-thru-ready format.

From craveable breakfast tacos and French Toast Sticks to stacked sandwiches, salads, and hearty bowls, the menu is a tight, well-balanced offering designed for speed, quality, and craveability. “This is casual dining quality that you don’t have to leave your car for,” said Baumgartner. “Guests are shocked by the taste and value, that’s why we are so excited to share this concept with new markets all throughout the South.”

As franchise interest surges, the Egg Shack team has committed to keeping startup costs manageable. “By focusing on second-generation drive-thru sites and engineering a model with an investment ideally under $400,000, we’re setting franchisees up for strong returns,” said Carson. “Our support system is already built—our tech and ops feel like a 10-year-old brand. This concept could not be better suited for franchise investment.”

With three new markets on deck and expansion accelerating, Twisted Egg Shack is positioned as one of the fastest-rising breakfast concepts in the nation.