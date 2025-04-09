Two Spoons Creamery is launching the first high-protein ice cream with zero added sugar and GLP-1 compatibility in the frozen dairy section. Two Spoons Ice Cream is now available in four incredible, mix-in-packed flavors: Rocky Road, Strawberries & Cream, Caramel Swirl, and Fudgy Brownie.

It’s not every day that exes remain friends let alone start a business together, but Two Spoons Cofounders Rich Ferreira and Gabe Zichermann did just that. Struggling with his keto diet, Rich was disappointed in every “healthy” ice cream he sampled because of chalky textures, artificial tastes and lack of tasty inclusions. Gabe wanted to incorporate more protein-rich and low-glycemic foods to better support his Ozempic/Wegovy-based health program. Together they decided to create a premium ice cream that adults and kids would love.

“We spent a full year just working on our Rocky Road, a truly unique flavor in this category,” says Rich Ferreira, Two Spoons cofounder and award-winning ice cream flavor guru. “It’s a decadent chocolate ice cream swirled with super fudgy brownies, toasted nuts and tons of our original marshmallow fluff. The whole thing is gluten-free and packs 30g of protein. We had to test thousands of batches to get it right. We broke a few machines in the process, but hey — if it’s not full of fluff, is it even Rocky Road?”

Already with multiple awards, funding and retail partnerships pre-launch, Two Spoons is officially the first ice cream that loves you back™ — unconditionally. Each container has a whopping 30g of premium protein without added sugar or sugar alcohols. Instead, every bite is sweetened with allulose, an all-natural, low-calorie sweetener found in figs and maple syrup that studies show can trigger the release of GLP-1. This is the same hormone activated by medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy that help promote weight loss and stabilize blood sugar.

Every Two Spoons package is also chock-full of delicious mix-ins, unlike other better-for-you brands. These include a deep, satisfying salted caramel, a perfectly sweet, natural strawberry jam, and those fudgy brownies, marshmallows and nuts. Every spoonful has inclusions in it, because more is always more. Plus, there are no cheap seed oils to be found, just olive oil for additional benefits.

“We’re bringing back nostalgic American classics made better,” says Cofounder Gabe Zichermann. “We grew up loving ice cream but want a healthier option without compromise. I’ve lost weight and improved my health on Ozempic and Wegovy. Knowing Two Spoons has the right macros and is just as satisfying as other brands — that’s a win for us, our families, retailers, and our country. GLP-1s are the future, and we’re meeting this moment.”

Use the store locator to find a retailer, order from TwoSpoons.com to ship nationwide, or arrange delivery from DoorDash and Uber Eats in Los Angeles and San Francisco.