Tyler Kraemer Joins Penn Station as Director of Franchise Services

Penn Station East Coast Subs has added a director of franchise services to its corporate team.

Tyler Kraemer joins the Penn Station, Inc. team as director of franchise services. In this newly created position, Kraemer will serve as the liaison between franchisees and Penn Station’s technology partners. This includes leading the franchise services team to support store-level operations and franchisee back-office reporting, leveraging and managing relationships with IT vendors, and facilitating and maintaining Penn Station’s POS committee and IT training program.

“Tyler is a great addition to the Penn Station Inc. team,” says Craig Dunaway, COO of Penn Station East Coast Subs. “He brings a lot of experience in the restaurant industry, specifically managing technology for restaurants. We think this new position will improve our franchisees’ operations as a whole, as well as ensure they are getting the most value possible out of the technology we offer.”

Kraemer comes to Penn Station from GSR Brands, where he was most recently director of operations services. He previously oversaw training and development programs for more than 75 units and managed the POS platform, integrated systems and third party delivery services and aggregator. Kraemer also previously worked at Penn Station as the corporate training restaurant general manager from 2012 to 2014.

“With more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant industry, I’m excited about this new position,” Kraemer says. “It’s great to be back at Penn Station where I will be able to use both my fast casual experience and knowledge of POS and other technology solutions.”