Uber Launches Nationwide Shipping

As the demand for specialty food shipping has increased during the pandemic and merchants have asked for new ways to reach different audiences, Uber is launching Nationwide shipping - a new product that allows consumers to Get anything from beloved merchants in NYC, Miami, and Los Angeles (with more cities to come soon).
To place a Nationwide shipping order, open your Uber Eats app, select “Home” and scroll until you see Nationwide shipping.
Once you’ve selected the merchant you want to order from, select the item(s) you’d like to purchase and add them to your cart.
Confirm your order by viewing your cart and going to checkout.
Review your order details and place the order.
You’ll receive an email with tracking information from the carrier (FedEx) soon after placing the order.