Überrito Now Open in Huntsville

Überrito Fresh Mex, dedicated to authentic Mexican scratch cooking, announced that its new restaurant in Huntsville is officially open in the Ravenwood Village Shopping Center in front of Target. Seasoned restaurant operators Jacob Chaney and Dylan Crutcher are excited to introduce Huntsville to an elevated fast casual Fresh-Mex experience.

“We are thrilled to bring our Fresh-Mex fast casual approach to Huntsville,” said Co-Owner and General Manager Dylan Crutcher. “At Überrito, we go above and beyond the burrito to a land of fresh ingredients and unexpected flavor combinations. Created in our own kitchens, these tastes include fresh, house-made salsas and chips, guacamole, and even our own special marinades for meats. While Tex-Mex is at our core, we have something to satisfy every appetite or portion size, whether you’re a meat lover or even a vegan.”

Überrito Huntsville is funded by Blackhawk Capital, a Houston-based private equity firm that invests in high potential fast casual franchise concepts.

“The fast casual segment continues to exhibit robust growth, and we see great opportunity within the Tex-Mex vertical,” says Shaheed Kajani, managing principal at Blackhawk Capital. “With greater variety, authenticity and freshness, we feel Überrito has created a concept that sets itself apart from its peers.”

Since signing the rights to develop Überrito in Huntsville, the owners have been active brand ambassadors while the restaurant was under development. Prior to opening, the Überrito food truck has been serving Huntsville locals a sampling of what’s to come. During this food truck tour, residents were treated to customized, hand rolled steak burritos, grilled chicken bowls, and a variety of fresh toppings including Überrito’s famous serrano ranch salsa, one of eight different salsas all made from scratch.

“Even before officially opening our doors for business, the Huntsville community has been overwhelmingly supportive,” says Co-Investor Jacob Chaney. “From the Chamber of Commerce to city officials and neighboring businesses, the Huntsville community has been nothing short of amazing. We couldn’t have picked a better place to open our restaurant than Huntsville.”

For nearly a decade, Überrito has drawn in crowds for its hand-made Mexican food rooted in a tradition of fresh, hot, and fast with a generous dash of Southwestern hospitality. Today, that set of core values, along with its tradition of quality, variety, and experience, still determines the restaurant’s direction and has kept the brand on solid footing.

“There is something classic and quintessential about Überrito that everyone can relate to,” says Pete Pascuzzi, CEO of Überrito and MRI Heritage Brands, Inc. “Almost everyone can relate to a freshly made burrito or taco because people are driven by an emotional connection to our authentic food – it’s very strong and powerful. We’re thrilled to introduce Huntsville and the surrounding communities to Überrito and to spread our fresh-is-first Überrito approach to the entire region.”

With one foot anchored in tradition and the other firmly planted in the future, Überrito has several original locations spread across greater Houston and South Carolina. Today, its revamped model, upgraded training and support, and state-of-the-art technology are igniting the brand’s surge into Huntsville and beyond.

“Our longstanding history of operating multiple restaurant brands across several states provided us with the runway and experience to position Überrito for success in Huntsville,” says Pascuzzi. “There was a fundamental shift happening in consumer dining habits prior to 2020, which the pandemic accelerated. Überrito is a fresh, fast, and friendly environment that has adapted to today’s guest, which allows our owners to take full advantage of dine-in, take-out, delivery, drive-thru, and pick-up lane options.”