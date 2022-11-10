Überrito Rolls Out Red Chile Carnitas Menu

For the love of all things Fresh Mex, Überrito has leveled up its game once again with the launch of its new Red Chile Pork Carnitas Menu, available for a limited time at its Katy, Durham and Atascocita locations in Houston, and Humble, TX. From burritos to bowls, on top of nachos or salads, or inside quesadillas or tacos, Überrito’s Red Chile Pork Carnitas start out with the restaurant’s already famous slow braised and scratch-made pork carnitas, which are shredded and combined with a sweet and smoky red chile sauce to create a mix of bright and spiced flavors in every single bite.

These just-the-right-level-of-heat flavors begin when red chile pork carnitas are loaded into burritos, bowls, salads, quesadillas, tacos, or nachos and guests build from there, choosing from ingredients like cauliflower rice, pinto beans, cotija cheese, jicama slaw and house-made serrano ranch. Dozens of other toppings and house-made salsas can be added, including scratch queso, fresh guacamole, chile de arbol, pico de gallo, spring lettuce mix or roasted corn, among others.

“Every flavor-packed ingredient that goes into our new Red Chile Pork Carnitas Menu offers up the perfect balance of feel-good and freshness,” says Pete Pascuzzi, CEO of Überrito and MRI Heritage Brands, Inc. “We are always looking at ways to bring some new and dynamic flavors to our incredibly loyal guests and new guests alike. And that’s exactly what we’ve done with our Red Chile Pork Carnitas limited time offer.”

Überrito’s story began nearly a decade ago. Over the years the brand has grown, introducing new products while refining its scratch-cook kitchens. These tastes include fresh, house-made salsas and chips, and even its own special marinades for meats. From Cuban to Cajun, Mexican to American, Überrito has something to satisfy every appetite or portion size, whether you’re a meat lover or a vegan.

“It’s human nature - we all crave new tastes and new adventures,” says Pascuzzi. “That’s the beauty of Überrito. We’re not afraid to mash up styles and techniques in our kitchens to take flavor to the next level. The smoky, spicy, sweetness of our red chile sauce combined with mouthwatering carnitas has come together to create the ultimate perfect bite.”