UDON, Spain’s leading chain of Asian restaurants, announces their continued U.S. expansion with the opening of a location in Aventura Mall on Monday, Jan. 21. After debuting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood in 2022, this will be the second South Florida location for the internationally renowned brand. A third location will open at Dadeland Mall in 2025, underscoring the popular appeal of UDON’s flavorful, healthy Asian cuisine.

In celebration of its grand opening in Aventura, UDON is launching an exclusive promotion from January 21 through 26. The first 50 guests each day will receive a complimentary Corral Chicken Yakisoba (a $22 value) when they sign up for UDON’s official loyalty program, UDON Lover. As an UDON Lover, members will enjoy additional perks, including the ability to earn points toward discounts, receive special birthday promotions, and be the first to hear about new offerings.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to UDON’s flavor-packed, nutritious, responsibly sourced Asian cuisine at our Wynwood restaurant, and we look forward to building on that enthusiasm in Aventura,” said Jordi Vidal, CEO & Co-founder of UDON. “With this expansion, we hope to share our love of Asian cuisine that emphasizes flavor and health with even more South Florida locals and visitors.”

Traditional Asian noodles – udon and ramen– take center stage on the menu at UDON Aventura, which will be open for lunch and dinner in the third-level Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall. Inspired by 400-year-old traditional Japanese noodle bar recipes and driven by continued innovation in preparation techniques and sustainability, Culinary Director Alberto Gómez creates UDON’s original recipes using only fresh, high-quality, often organic and locally sourced ingredients that are cooked to order.

Fan-favorite noodle dishes include Corral Chicken Yakisoba with cornflake-breaded chicken, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, Japanese onions and yakisoba sauce, and Curry Ramen with ramen noodles, marinated pork belly, a mixture of miso and curry, bamboo, shiitake mushrooms, marinated soft-boiled egg and Japanese onions. UDON’s menu also offers a wide variety of Asian-inspired tapas, from Pork Buns to Prawns Tempura, along with rice bowls, and the inventive, made-to-order Noodle Rolls – sushi rolls prepared with noodles instead of rice. Plant-based guests enjoy a selection of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Health-conscious dishes packed with flavor are a hallmark of UDON, where every effort is made to uphold the inherently nutritious, balanced character of traditional Asian cuisine. UDON’s attention to healthy practices extends to the environment, as well. To this end, UDON has selected US Foods, celebrated industrywide for their commitment to sustainability, authenticity and overall well-being as the primary provider for high-quality, locally sourced ingredients in the US. Each year, UDON increases the number of organic, locally sourced and animal-welfare friendly products it uses. They have eliminated plastics in favor of reusable chopsticks (not in Aventura) and 100% compostable delivery packaging. From the staff uniforms made of organic cotton to the non-toxic ozone cleaners used in the restaurants, UDON is committed to being a model of sustainability.

UDON Aventura’s clean, minimalist design features natural materials and the work of well-known Miami-based graffiti artist Disem to bring a lively, edgy element to the restaurant. It will operate within the Treats Food Hall in Aventura Mall, offering an elevated food court experience focused on quick and convenient access to UDON’s made-to-order noodle dishes, Asian-inspired tapas, and plant-based options.

The second U.S. location will build upon the momentum established two years ago with the opening of UDON Wynwood, which has since successfully introduced a full-service restaurant with a bar, table service, and a unique cocktail program. In contrast, the Wynwood location also offers a broader selection of menu options, catering to customers looking for an in-depth dining experience.

Founded by Jordi Pascual and Jordi Vidal, UDON Asian Food currently has 74 restaurants across Spain, Portugal, Andorra, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and future openings in México and Chile. Amid worldwide expansion in the U.S. and Central America, UDON’s mission remains the same as when it was founded in 2004 – to share a love of Asian gastronomy with a simple formula: health and flavor.