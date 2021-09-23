U.K.-Based Vegan Chicken Brand Comes to U.S.

VFC Foods Ltd, the U.K.-founded, bold vegan fried chick*n brand and trailblazer in vegan protein, announced an exciting milestone in the company, with its expansion across the U.S. foodservice industry. The launch taps into the growing consumer demand for chicken from quick-service restaurants as well as an increased demand for plant-based proteins.

VFC offers restaurateurs crispy, tender, vegan chick*n options, including Chick*n Fillets for the perfect burger bite, Chick*n Bites for dipping and dunking, and Popcorn Chick*n for a light, sharing snack, all available in bulk at 22 pounds per box. Each product is high in protein and there is absolutely no sacrifice on flavor.

VFC is made from wheat protein in a Southern fried and crispy corn flake coating, offering the same universally loved experience as traditional fried chicken, but as a high-protein vegan alternative.

VFC was founded by the same creative brains behind the Veganuary phenomenon, the global organization encouraging people to try vegan in January and beyond. Matthew Glover, a businessman from the U.K., cofounded Veganuary with his wife Jane Land in 2014. Now, with that campaign going global, and his investment fund Veg Capital having helped launch over 25 plant-based companies, Glover together with renowned U.K. chef and restaurateur, Adam Lyons, founded VFC.

Matthew Glover, cofounder of VFC, says, “We’re thrilled to enter the U.S. foodservice market. Since launching in the U.K. only last year, we have gone from strength to strength with huge demand from both retailers and restaurants, with added interest from more than 50 other countries. This goes to show that we have a brand and a product that people really love and that we are ready to shift up a gear.

“The U.S. gave the world KFC, and we're keen to return the favor with VFC—an alternative which is kinder to animals and our planet.”