Uncle Maddio’s Pizza Opens on Arizona State University Campus

Uncle Maddio’s Pizza has partnered with Follett Higher Education Group to open locations on multiple college campuses, the first being on the campus of Arizona State University.

“We are extremely excited and completely committed to this partnership with Follett Campus Stores and can’t wait to provide the students, faculty and surrounding community at Arizona State University with our best-in-class Uncle Maddio’s pizza,” says Jim Smith, president and CEO.

“We are thrilled to be adding Uncle Maddio’s Pizza to the 2nd floor of Sun Devil Marketplace, adjacent to the ASU Visitor Information Center on the Tempe Campus,” adds Ashlie Singleton, Follett Regional Manager, Sales & Operations. “It’s exciting that the Sun Devil Marketplace will be the first Follett Campus Store to partner with Uncle Maddio’s Pizza providing a shared commitment to serving Arizona State University students and the surrounding communities.”

“Our upcoming location at Arizona State University will not only be our first Uncle Maddio’s with Follett, but it will also be our farthest West,” says Carell Grass Vice President of Business Development. “We are excited to introduce our chef created pizzas made on fresh dough as well the other unique products we are developing especially for ASU, he continued.

The Uncle Maddio’s location on the campus at Arizona State University is now open.