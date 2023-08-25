Uncle Sharkii Launches Partnership with Walmart

Uncle Sharkii, a leading fast-food franchise specializing in mouthwatering poke bowls, announced its partnership with the nation’s leading retailer, Walmart. This collaboration is set to redefine the fast-food industry and revolutionize the poke market, offering exciting opportunities for franchise buyers across the nation.



“This is a breakthrough for the industry. We really are on a mission to bring affordable poke bowls to the masses,” says Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder & COO of Uncle Sharkii. “We want to change the way America eats by providing healthier options that taste great and is priced affordably.



This is a big step for Uncle Sharkii, our customers and the poke industry as a whole as it brings together two powerhouses committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With Walmart's extensive reach and unrivaled brand recognition, this collaboration is set to make waves and create unparalleled value for consumers across the U.S.



"Our partnership with Walmart marks an exciting chapter for Uncle Sharkii and a huge differentiator for our franchise buyers," says Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO of Uncle Sharkii. "We are delighted to join forces with America's leading retailer to bring our exceptionally fresh poke bowls to a wider audience.”



Uncle Sharkii’s is the only national poke restaurant franchise with a Hawai’i local, born and raised, Co-Founder at the helm.



Franchising opportunities with Uncle Sharkii has become even more attractive with this groundbreaking partnership. As part of this collaboration, franchisees in specific locations across the U.S. that embody the Sharkii Spirit, will have access to prime locations within select Walmart stores, capitalizing on Walmart's high foot traffic and loyal customer base.



"Walmart's commitment to supporting small businesses aligns perfectly with our vision," added Fen. "We believe this partnership will not only strengthen our brand but also empower aspiring entrepreneurs with an exciting and lucrative franchise opportunity in the fast-growing poke market."



The strategic partnership between Uncle Sharkii and Walmart has garnered immense excitement within the industry. It solidifies Uncle Sharkii's position as a leader in the fast food and poke market, while Walmart reinforces its dedication to offering customers diverse and high-quality food options.



“At Walmart, we are committed to providing our customers with a wide variety of products and services that they want and making those things available to them at affordable prices,” said Angelica Teague, Sr. Manager of Retail Services at Walmart. “We love partnering with local businesses across the country to offer our customers new and healthy dining options, and we are excited about this partnership with Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar®.”



Prospective franchise buyers will have the chance to tap into a proven business model and benefit from comprehensive training and support of Uncle Sharkii. This unique collaboration presents an unparalleled opportunity to enter the fast-food industry with a brand that resonates with health-conscious consumers seeking fresh and flavorful dining experiences.