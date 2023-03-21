Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Announces Partnership with Hawaiian Airlines

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, a booming healthy fast food franchise serving up Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serve, announced a new partnership in the works with Hawaiian Airlines — Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline— through its HawaiianMiles program. Customers will now have a chance to earn HawaiianMiles at participating Uncle Sharkii locations in Concord, Calif. and Honolulu, HI stores.



“We love spreading the Aloha and this is an amazing opportunity for Uncle Sharkii to support HawaiianMiles customers,” states Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “Whether they choose to enjoy our delicious Boba Teas or they are loving our #1 Ahi-Tuna and Salmon Poke Bowl, they can earn more flying power with HawaiianMiles.”



Uncle Sharkii is one of the fastest-growing poke franchises in the United States, offering an enticing franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs. In addition to the two stores offering a chance to earn HawaiianMiles, the poke franchise has a total of 66 signed franchise agreements represented in six U.S. states.

Franchisees gain several ownership benefits including inventory discounts through vendor partners, a full suite of branded marketing collateral, and accessible support from the company’s HQ team. Comprehensive training is included for all franchisees.



“Our hope is to offer even more programs like this one with Hawaiian Airlines, boosting the value of Uncle Sharkii to our customers from Hawai’i, to the U.S. Mainland, and abroad internationally. When individuals choose to franchise with us, they are choosing a family-centric, Ohana-driven brand that cares about its customers and franchisee partners in a way not found at other restaurants,” stated Reyes.



Uncle Sharkii provides a fast ROI at a low investment, with a franchise fee of just $30,000. Another unique differentiator for the poke franchise is no requirement for heavy cooking hoods, grills, or highly skilled chefs are needed to operate a store. “Our brand strives to bring families together and support those who are seeking business ownership. We also do this through our military and first responder franchise discounts,” she said.



Hawaiian Airlines is a standout in the commercial airline space, says Reyes, due to its unique brand position regarding sustainability and emphasis on keeping local Hawaiian culture alive through partnerships like Mana Up, a Hawai’i-based accelerator program. The program works with local Hawai’i-based entrepreneurs to share local culture and flavors with guests of the airline. Through Mana Up, “Hawaiian Airlines guests can experience the products and stories of Mana Up’s cohorts through special inflight entertainment videos, onboard snacks and its award-winning dining program” as stated in an earlier press release shared in the Hawaiian Airlines newsroom.



Hawaiian Airlines is a recipient of a slew of awards and recognitions. Some of the most recent are for Hawaii's Best Employer from Forbes, Sunset Travel’s Best Way to Travel the West- Airline, TripSavvy’s Editor’s Choice Award recipient as Industry Leader, and TRAVEL + LEISURE World’s Best Award for Best U.S. Airlines, among many others.



“Hawaiian Airlines has always been an integral part of Hawai’i as the flagship carrier of the state. Growing up in Hawai’i, I always loved visiting the airport to watch their planes landing and taking off from Honolulu International Airport,” says Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder & COO of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar. “I never knew in my wildest dreams that we would be partnering up with Hawaiʻi’s hometown carrier, which exemplifies my fond memories, in my youth, but, most importantly, it has become an established icon that has brought years and years of nostalgia for natives, locals, and tourists alike. Uncle Sharkii is proud to begin this partnership with Hawaiian Airlines and be able to transcend borders to share Hawai’i to the world!” stated Reyes.

