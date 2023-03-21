Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Store in Waikiki's International Market Place

On March 12, the popular Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, a fun family-centric poke concept featuring Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls, Dole Soft Serve, and boba milk teas, celebrated its one year anniversary at International Market Place in Waikiki.

Co-Founded by Hawai’i born native, Raymond Reyes, Uncle Sharkii’s has seen tremendous growth over the past year and continues to dominate the local market.

“I was inspired to introduce Uncle Sharkii’s to the world after growing up eating, breathing and experiencing the paradisiacal essence that Hawaii embodies,” states Co-Founder & COO Raymond Reyes. “The ability to reach so many people through our International Market Place location is just one of many dreams I have for the Uncle Sharkii Ohana. We look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries in the years to come.”

“Uncle Sharkii’s has become a beloved destination at International Market Place and we are naturally very pleased with its ongoing success,” says Desiree Mosiman, general manager of the center. “The team has been wonderful to work with and their special touch with our customers makes for a special dining experience.”

The location’s success comes, in part, to its customer service and strong marketing program that offers a 25% discount for kamaaina who show their Hawai’i state ID and promotes a parking validation program.

“By continually offering discounts and special perks for our beloved customers, we uphold our mission and vision to bring affordable Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls to the local community and tourists alike,” says Founder & CEO Fen Reyes.

In addition to serving delicious food and an excellent customer experience, the brand is committed to honoring its Hawaiian roots.

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar enjoys locations in three Taubman shopping centers in the U.S., including Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord, Calif., and City Creek Center in Salt Lake City. The poke franchise plans to expand its footprint around the world through franchise territories and with a variety of models. The corporate team is dedicated to coaching and training each new franchisee to set them up for success.

“We are the best franchise opportunity out there and we seek driven individuals, with previous ownership experience or not, to open one of our franchises so they can enjoy growth and succeed much like we have at International Market Place,” says Fen Reyes. “Uncle Sharkii will be there for them, navigating challenges and cheering on successes every step of the way."