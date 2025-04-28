Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, the fast-casual Hawaiian brand known for its Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, and Dole Soft Serve, is elevating its menu this spring with the introduction of two new offerings: the Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl and the Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl featuring LEE KUM KEE Teriyaki Glaze.

Chief Operating Officer and Founder Raymond Reyes commented on the launch of the new items, pointing out that it is one more way Uncle Sharkii can offer poke for the masses at an affordable price point for all.

“As we’ve continued to grow, we’ve seen a variety of customers and taste preferences visit our stores. Our aim is to be a place for all people to come together and enjoy what Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has to offer,” stated Reyes. “These rice bowls are hearty, warm, and inviting, and the perfect choice for someone who is seeking something different. With the same high-quality and flavor in mind that our other menu items are known for, Uncle Sharkii has designed our rice bowls to be the perfect selection on-the-go or to sit down and enjoy with friends.”

The Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl features cooked chicken marinated in LEE KUM KEE Teriyaki Glaze, served over a bed of white rice, and topped with green onions and traditional dried toppings. The Spicy Chicken Rice Bowl, on the other hand, turns up the heat with tender chicken cooked with jalapeños and white onions, marinated in a proprietary house spicy sauce, and finished with green onions, dried toppings, and the guest’s choice of poke sauce.

According to Reyes, the dishes are more than just a new item – they’re a nod to the flavors of his childhood.

“Growing up in Hawai‘i, we had quite the variety of dishes – and rice bowls were certainly one of them,” Reyes said. “They were warm, filling, and made with love. Bringing that experience into our stores makes perfect sense.”

The new bowls were also created with value in mind, offering an affordable option for guests looking for a satisfying meal without the premium price tag.

“These bowls hit a sweet spot,” Reyes explained. “They’re easy to enjoy, quick to prepare, and approachable for guests who might not be familiar with poke. It’s comfort food, Hawaiian-style.”

This launch coincides with Uncle Sharkii’s ongoing national expansion efforts. With open locations in Hawai‘i, California, Utah, and Texas – and signed agreements in Arizona and Nevada – the brand is quickly establishing itself as a major player in the fast-casual space. The addition of warm rice bowls is a testament to how the brand continues to innovate while staying rooted in the essence of Hawaiian cuisine and culture.

As Uncle Sharkii continues to grow, franchise opportunities are available for individuals seeking to bring authentic flavors of Hawai‘i to their communities. With a streamlined menu, comprehensive training, low startup costs, and strong brand support, the concept is well-positioned for franchisees looking to be part of a vibrant, family-centered brand with room to grow.