Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, the beloved poke chain known for its simplicity and commitment to quality, announced its latest collaboration with the team at DOLE SOFT SERVE. Introducing the exclusive Sharkii Tea Float, a refreshing summer treat that combines the best of both worlds: DOLE SOFT SERVE Pineapple Flavor and delicious boba teas.

As a longstanding partner with DOLE SOFT SERVE, Uncle Sharkii has delighted customers across California, Hawai’i, Texas, and Utah with its poke bowls, boba teas, and frozen dessert. Raymond Reyes, co-founder of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “DOLE SOFT SERVE is like a special item you get in a very memorable place.”

The Sharkii Tea Float is set to be the highlight of Uncle Sharkii’s summer limited-time offer, featuring the iconic DOLE SOFT SERVE Pineapple Flavor paired with a choice of black or green tea base and topped with mango or strawberry popping boba. Reyes describes it as a “nice little refreshing tea drink with fruity flavors,” perfect for cooling off on a hot summer day.

Fen Reyes, Uncle Sharkii CEO, states “at Uncle Sharkii, we’re not just serving food; we’re crafting experiences. The Sharkii Tea Float isn’t just a drink, it’s a taste of paradise!”

One of the key selling points of DOLE SOFT SERVE is its dairy-free formula, appealing to consumers seeking a refreshing alternative to traditional ice cream. This aligns perfectly with Uncle Sharkii’s commitment to offering accessible menu options for all its patrons.

“We’re getting everyone geared up for summer,” Reyes asserts, highlighting the buzz surrounding the Sharkii Tea Float’s debut. Crafted with a fusion of tropical essence and textures, this delectable creation is poised to be the quintessential summer dessert. With its blend of refreshing flavors, reminiscent of pineapples and exotic fruits, the Sharkii Tea Float emerges as an irresistible treat, perfectly complementing Uncle Sharkii’s Signature Hawaiian poke bowls.

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar (UncleSharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the Founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The Founders coined the name UNCLE SHARKII and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple.

