Uncommon Brands, a holding company dedicated to investing in and scaling extraordinary brands within the restaurant industry, is building a dynamic leadership team with the addition of seasoned professionals to its executive roster. Under the leadership of CEO Garrett Mills, Uncommon Brands is committed to scaling differentiated restaurant concepts by blending visionary leadership with best-in-class operational, technological, and real estate expertise.

“Our mission is to partner with restaurant brands that have strong fundamentals and compelling vision for growth but lack the infrastructure or capital to scale on their own,” said Garrett Mills, CEO of Uncommon Brands. “With our new leadership team in place, we are uniquely positioned to unlock the potential of these brands while preserving the essence of what makes them extraordinary.”

Uncommon Brands has brought together a group of industry veterans, each with proven expertise and a commitment to driving growth and innovation in the restaurant sector. The executive team includes:

Chief Executive Officer: Garrett Mills

Garrett Mills, a former NFL player and accomplished executive, brings extensive experience in managing and growing restaurant portfolios. Previously, as President and CEO of Chandler Hospitality Group, he oversaw over 60 restaurant units across nine states and multiple brands, demonstrating his expertise in strategic leadership and operational growth. He also served as Senior Director at Peak Franchise Capital, focusing on strategic transactions within the restaurant industry. Prior to his business achievements, Mills spent six seasons as a professional NFL player, including playing as a tight end for the New England Patriots. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University and began his post-graduate career in the investment management division at Goldman Sachs, where he developed his strategic and financial expertise.

Vice President of Operations: Robb Cherne

Robb Cherne’s impressive track record includes leadership roles at Velvet Taco, California Pizza Kitchen, and Texas Roadhouse. At Velvet Taco, Cherne’s efforts in optimizing processes and expanding the brand’s footprint were pivotal, helping to grow the brand from 12 to 36 locations during his five-year tenure. His extensive experience in multi-unit management makes him a key player in operational excellence at Uncommon Brands.

Vice President of Technology: Adam Griffith

Adam Griffith has dedicated his career to leveraging technology to drive growth and efficiency in high-growth restaurant concepts. His achievements include expanding Original ChopShop from 3 to 23 units and revolutionizing technology platforms at Smoothie King. Griffith’s innovative mindset ensures that Uncommon Brands’ portfolio remains ahead of the curve.

Vice President of Real Estate: Stephen Wall

Stephen Wall brings expertise in architectural design, real estate, and construction, having shaped leading brands like Zoe’s Kitchen, Velvet Taco, and Yum! Brands. Wall’s innovative approach to design and site selection has consistently elevated customer experiences and driven brand growth.

Uncommon Brands’ philosophy centers on partnering with high-quality restaurant brands and providing them with the infrastructure, technology, and financial resources to achieve sustainable growth. From operational efficiency to real estate development and cutting-edge technology solutions, Uncommon Brands’ comprehensive approach sets it apart in the industry.

“We are more than a holding company—we are a team of operators who understand the challenges restaurateurs face daily,” said Mills. “Our hands-on approach enables us to amplify each brand’s success while preserving its unique identity and legacy.”

Uncommon Brands’ growing portfolio includes Fuego Tortilla Grill, a Tex-Mex concept inspired by Mexican flavors and the generous spirit of Texas. With a philosophy of ‘doing what’s right’ and ‘making it memorable,’ Fuego exemplifies the simplicity, hard work, and authenticity that resonate with customers. Uncommon Brands is also actively seeking new partnerships with differentiated restaurant concepts ready to scale.