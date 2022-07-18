Unified Brands Rolls Out SmartSteam Pro Boilerless Steamer

Improving consistency and maximizing productivity while steaming food just got much easier for foodservice operations. Unified Brands, a leading manufacturer of foodservice equipment, is raising the bar for commercial steamers by introducing the new Groen SmartSteam Pro Boilerless Steamer.

With a beautiful and durable 4.3-inch touchscreen, customizable pan timer settings, and improved performance, operators can produce the same results chef-to-chef and shift-to-shift with the SmartSteam Pro Boilerless. The unit’s advanced data reporting stores five days of diagnostics for quick and easy service, and features customizable pre-programmed preventative maintenance reminders for improved performance and longevity.

“It really is the best of both worlds. The SmartSteam Pro Boilerless gives you the consistency and insight of smart technology while maintaining a simple, natural user experience, on a sleek and stylish interface,” Groen Product Manager Walter Trapp says.

In addition, the SmartSteam Pro Boilerless reduces water consumption to boost a kitchen’s efficiency and its bottom line. Compared to conventional steamer models, the SmartSteam Pro Boilerless can reduce the amount of water used in cooking by 50 percent.

“In an industry where small losses in productivity can build up and result in a drain on profits, dependability and efficiency are incredibly important,” Groen Sr. Director of Brand Management Clay Thames says. “You want to be able to deliver the same dishes your customers love every time, and the SmartSteam Pro Boilerless helps you do that.”

Several foodservice operations are already seeing positive results with the SmartSteam Pro Boilerless. Anna Gordon, dietary director at Vibra Hospital of Desoto, said the touchscreen is “very easy to use” and Billy Barrett, executive chef at Piney Branch Club, said the steamer’s dependability makes it “an absolute pleasure.”