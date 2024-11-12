Unified Office, a leading communications technology company offering highly reliable business communications, IoT solutions, advanced business analytics, and AI-driven products, announced today at the CVxEXPO 2024 conference their new AI-based staff engagement grading application, EngageIQ.

With this new offering, the company continues to expand its suite of AI-based conversational analytics solutions. EngageIQ helps resellers deliver innovative services to their customers by adding real-time intelligence that elevates the overall customer experience for any business, bringing the business closer to its customers, and helping to protect its brand by avoiding poor social media reviews for example. EngageIQ is especially beneficial for vertical markets with multi-unit operations such as restaurants, auto dealerships, and medical practices.

Sometimes referred to as a “secret shopper” program, until now engagement scoring for all conversations would be almost impossible, but with EngageIQ, a rules-based app, grades staff performance for all customer phone conversations. The business owner defines a handful of engagement rules with points assigned to each one. This automatic scoring mechanism enables business stakeholders to easily identify their top performers and those needing additional training. Regular staff performance reviews ensure continuous improvement and alignment with a business’s customer service standards. Manually and continually verifying customer service levels would be overwhelmingly labor-intensive.

“Measuring staff conformance is a huge problem for business operators in service-focused industry segments having high turnover, but Unified Office helps to solve this problem,” said Ray Pasquale, Founder & CEO of Unified Office. “With EngageIQ a business owner can easily determine and even reward their star employees, while undertaking timely corrective measures for those in need of further training, all without having to manually review every single phone conversation on any given day. Visit the Unified Office booth #6005 at the CVxEXPO show to see how it can go to work for you and your customers.”

Key Benefits of EngageIQ include:

Customizable AI Models: Our resellers and their customers can easily define their own scoring criteria through EngageIQ’s customizable rule set. Unified Office develops patent pending AI models to increase scoring accuracy based on the unique needs of various vertical industries, including auto dealers, medical practices, and restaurants. This flexibility is important because no two businesses are likely to operate in the same exact way.

AI That Works: Unified Office emphasizes accuracy in its AI suite of applications. We build our own langugage models, reducing AI “hallucinations” and ensuring resellers can confidently and cost-effectively deliver AI-driven solutions that go to work for their customers.

Upsell Opportunity for Resellers: Alongside our high-quality voice communications platform, EngageIQ provides resellers with a sticky service that generates consistent revenue. By tailoring AI to specific vertical markets and providing innovation that SMBs will actually benefit from, resellers can stay relevant in the market while delivering a high-value solution to their customers.

The company’s tailored approach ensures that AI is effective, accurate, and accessible, enabling SMBs to innovate while creating a revenue stream for resellers. EngageIQ is a part of Unified Office’s Total Connect Now (TCN) offering, an easy-to-use, managed business communications service that integrates voice and video communications, messaging, service-level monitoring, business continuity, IoT, and AI-based business services. Resellers can adapt this high-quality, reliable suite of products and services to meet the unique needs of any business.

“Channel partners need to offer their customers leading-edge solutions they can trust,” Pasquale said. “EngageIQ is a reliable, accurate, and trustworthy solution that your clients can use confidently to improve their customer service while increasing their revenues. We focus our AI capabilities on strengthening customer relationships through the tried-and-true power of voice communication to overcome the growing frustration with call centers, voicemails and chatbots. We believe voice is the future, and we’ve designed our AI product suite to support that vision,” he added.