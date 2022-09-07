Unilever’s The Ice Cream Shop Now Available Nationwide

Ice cream fans can now shop Unilever’s The Ice Cream Shop nationwide for the first time ever through its new partnership with Instacart, North America’s leading grocery technology company. The new partnership expands the virtual restaurant’s delivery service from select major metropolitan areas to now delivering ice cream fans’ favorites across the entire country.

It’s never been so easy to indulge in your favorite sweet treats. The Ice Cream Shop is available on Instacart from coast-to-coast, delivering to your door in as fast as 30 minutes.

The Ice Cream Shop is a way to order your favorite ice cream right to your front door. Now, you can browse Instacart’s selection of extensive flavors from beloved Unilever ice cream brands including Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Good Humor, Klondike, Magnum ice cream, Popsicle and Talenti. We have something for everyone – plus special categories on Instacart that make it even easier to find what you’re looking for such as Best Sellers, Classics, Chocolate & Vanilla, Chunks & Swirls, Gluten Free, Peanut Free, Frozen Novelties and more.