United Franchise Group's Brands Recognized as Influential Players in South Florida

United Franchise Group (UFG), the global leader for entrepreneurs, announces that seven of its affiliated brands were included in the list of the top 20 franchises headquartered in South Florida by South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ), which publishes rankings of the largest and most influential players defining South Florida's local economies.



The SFBJ ranking is based on the total number of units companywide. Of note, Transworld Business Advisors, Venture X, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill moved up in the rankings since last year, Graze Craze and Network Lead Exchange are new to the list.



"I'm so proud that seven UFG-affiliated companies earned their place in this top-20 list of brands that meaningfully contribute to the South Florida community, and much credit goes to the head of each of these amazing brands," says Ray Titus, CEO and Founder of United Franchise Group. "Franchising is a proven model that works and now, post pandemic, many budding entrepreneurs want financial independence — that's one of the reasons why now is such a great time to open a franchise business."



The UFG brands that made it onto the list are:

Signarama (#5) — With the world re-opening, companies want to proudly show they are strong and thriving. Good news for them, Signarama is the world's leading innovator in the signs and graphics industry, offering branding and messaging solutions in addition to comprehensive sign and graphic services within the business community.

Transworld Business Advisors (#7) — With more small businesses being started, bought, and sold, Transworld Business Advisors connects buyers and sellers by conducting consultations, supporting franchise development, and representing acquisition-minded corporations and individuals interested in owning their own company or franchise.

Fully Promoted (#9) — The promotional products industry has proven to be resilient, with the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI) reporting a 12% collective increase in distributor sales in 2021 over 2020. With demand on the rise, Fully Promoted is primed to help businesses all over the globe with its suite of promotional products, branded apparel, and marketing services.

Venture X (#13) — Remote work, hybrid work and digital nomads are here to stay. Venture X is a flexible workspace and coworking community that is a blend of boutique hotel and modern office styles, with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming.

Network Lead Exchange (#15) —Network Lead Exchange has revolutionized the business networking process. The low-cost franchise focused on flexible business networking options is comprised of an extensive community of local chapters with exclusive members who share referrals and commissions within the proprietary, technology-based platform.

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill (#16) — In a world where pizza, burgers, and tacos dominate the restaurant landscape, customers are hungry for something different. The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill has created the fine fast casual niche and encourages guests to "Live Life Deliciously" by preparing all menu items in-house with fresh ingredients and traditional flavors from recipes passed down generation after generation.

Graze Craze (#20) — Graze Craze is the innovator in the popular food trend known as "grazing" and entrepreneurs are excited to be part of this booming opportunity. As America's leading franchise within the graze-style food category, Graze Craze is known for its artfully crafted charcuterie boards and boxes, premium quality ingredients and concierge customer service.

In its 2022 Economic Outlook for Franchising, the International Franchise Association (IFA) predicts a net gain of 17,000 new franchise locations culminating in 792,000 establishments, contributing 3% of the US GDP. They also point out that the growth rate trajectory is likely to be higher than pre-pandemic levels with forecasted output to improve by 4.9% to $826.6 billion this year. Franchises drive 1.8 times higher sales than other comparable businesses, the IFA found.



The United Franchise Group is renowned for its synergistic ecosystem, formed as a result of its affiliated franchise brands interacting with each other. Franchise owners benefit from the support they give each other that goes beyond the typical franchise business model while the brand also offers infrastructure, marketing, training, technology, consulting, and real estate resources. With offices in the U.S. and internationally, United Franchise Group is committed to growing each brand's domestic and global presence.