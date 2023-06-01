Untamed Brands Names Ami Desai Mathur Chief Commercial Officer

Fast-casual portfolio company Untamed Brands is adding Ami Desai Mathur to its world-class restaurant leadership team where she will serve as its first Chief Commercial Officer. Desai Mathur joins Untamed Brands from Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, where she held the Chief Commercial Officer role for five years. Reporting to Untamed Brands’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Phil Petrilli, Desai Mathur will oversee all things revenue, including brand, marketing, and innovation for quick-growing concepts taim mediterranean kitchen and Hot Chicken Takeover.

During her tenure at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Desai Mathur turned the company into a high-performing organization with national visibility and built its loyal and engaged fan following. She led Jeni’s evolution from a neighborhood scoop shop into a national chain and successful consumer packaged goods (CPG) business. She built a marketing organization, introduced a new rewards program, grew its CPG business by five times, and significantly grew its e-commerce and digital platforms. Desai Mathur also developed a pipeline of new innovations and flavors, including partnerships with Dolly Parton, Tyler the Creator and “Ted Lasso”.

“I was attracted to the vision and potential for Untamed Brands and the opportunity to build a portfolio of restaurants that consumers love,” says Ami Desai Mathur, Chief Commercial Officer at Untamed Brands. “I’m energized by the challenge to give strong restaurant concepts a chance to scale when they otherwise may not have been able to see larger success and reach new areas. The team at Untamed Brands is one of the most motivated and genuine I have met.”

With over 20 years of experience, Desai Mathur previously spent seven years with The Coca-Cola Company in leadership roles that grew Honest Tea and Honest Kids by 10 times and helped revive vitaminwater. She began her career at Procter & Gamble where, for over 12 years, she worked across a diverse portfolio of brands, including Global Olay, Max Factor and CoverGirl, as well as in global health care and oral care.

“Ami’s proven expertise in commercial expansion, marketing, branding and consumer insights will allow us to continue bringing our high-growth potential concepts into new regions and reach more Gen Z and Millennial customers,” says Phil Petrilli, Founder and CEO of Untamed Brands. “Her vision for brand-building and customer engagement have turned ideas into household names and we believe taim mediterranean kitchen, Hot Chicken Takeover and our future concepts hold that same potential.”