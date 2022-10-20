UPM Raflatac to Attend PACK EXPO International in Chicago

UPM Raflatac, a global supplier of innovative and sustainable labeling materials, announces their participation in PACK EXPO international in Chicago. They will immerse their booth visitors in a multi-sensory forest experience, which will feature labeling solution that are more sustainable than standard materials. The company will exhibit solutions for multiple industries, including food, beverage, pharma, home and personal care, package delivery, and industrial.

“Our goals are to help companies reduce their packaging footprint, reach their sustainability goals, and create added brand value among environmentally aware consumers,” states Ashley Drew, Sustainability Manager, UPM Raflatac, Americas.

Show attendees will learn how UPM Raflatac helps their customers and brands make the switch to more sustainable alternatives. These include products made with recycled content, ones that use renewable raw materials, and ones made with fewer raw materials. The company also enables brands close the materials loop for the circular economy with solutions that enhance packaging recyclability and reuse.

Finally, UPM Raflatac will display several of their innovative labeling materials including their latest, The Ocean Action Label, made from ocean bound plastic waste. Ocean Action is a perfect fit for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as household products, personal care, packaged foods, and beverages.

PACK EXPO International takes place at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, between 23-26 October. You can find UPM Raflatac at booth S-3942 in the PACKage Printing Pavilion.