UPshow, the leading on-premise engagement platform, is excited to announce the strategic spinoff of its fast-growing employee engagement platform, into a new independent entity called Shift. This strategic move allows the team at Shift to have a laser focus on the growth and evolution of the product with greater precision and more rapid innovation.

Shift will continue to pioneer and transform the way businesses effectively communicate, engage and motivate their employees at scale through its advanced technology platform. This platform leverages digital screens and TVs as powerful channels for employee communication and engagement. As an independent company, Shift is set to expand and refine its offerings, addressing the increasing demand for effective, automated, and scalable employee engagement tools.

Key Highlights of SHIFT’s Launch:

Independence and Focus : As an independent company, Shift will have the agility and focus to tailor its services specifically to the needs of modern brick-and-mortar businesses.

: As an independent company, Shift will have the agility and focus to tailor its services specifically to the needs of modern brick-and-mortar businesses. Innovative Solutions : Shift will continue to develop its platform, offering new features, integrations, and enhancements to foster employee engagement and satisfaction. By leveraging these innovations, Shift will help clients achieve measurable business results, including improved employee retention, increased revenue, and operational excellence.

: Shift will continue to develop its platform, offering new features, integrations, and enhancements to foster employee engagement and satisfaction. By leveraging these innovations, Shift will help clients achieve measurable business results, including improved employee retention, increased revenue, and operational excellence. Seasoned Leadership: Shift will be led by an experienced team dedicated to driving the next generation of employee engagement solutions. The core Shift team is comprised of previous UPshow team members who have been integral in the development of Shift. Over time, this will be combined with new talent that brings outside experience, fresh perspectives and creativity for a well-rounded team that will take Shift to the next level.

Current UPshow SHIFT customers will seamlessly transition to Shift with uninterrupted service.