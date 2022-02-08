Uptown Hospitality Group to Open New York-Style Concepts in Charleston, South Carolina

Uptown Hospitality Group, the Charleston-based offshoot of legendary New York bar and restaurant group Eat Drink & Be Merry, is set to expand its reign as one of Charleston's hospitality leaders with the opening of Bodega and Share House this February. Set in an 8,000 square-foot former train depot, the group’s newest venture brings big-city-bar vibes and all-day fare to the Holy City. Bodega, which began as a weekend breakfast pop-up at the group’s popular King Street hotspot Uptown Social, pays homage to the ubiquitous neighborhood bodega and specializes in colossal, Manhattan-style breakfast sandwiches. Share House, a reference to the beach houses New Yorkers share to escape the heat of summer, offers a coastal cantina vibe.

“The opening of Bodega and Share House represent a long-awaited dream of ours,” says Uptown Hospitality Group co-founder and senior operating partner Keith Benjamin. “It’s really kind of the perfect space for locals and visitors. When you walk into this place, you’ll truly feel that you’re in a beach town.”

UPTOWN FUNK

Already known for Uptown Social, popular with locals and vacationers alike, Uptown Hospitality Group is the vision of New York transplants Benjamin, Kara Graves, Bryn Kelly, Brian Dodd, Kat Moore and Chef Alec Gropman, all of whom bring their unique professional experiences working with a diverse portfolio of successful bars and restaurants to the venture. An offshoot of NY-based Eat Drink & Be Merry Hospitality, known for popular spots like Down the Hatch, Hair of the Dog and the Stumble Inn, Uptown Hospitality combines the group’s industry expertise with warm, Southern charm via its creative, socially driven concepts. “Although we are still under the Eat Drink & Be Merry umbrella, we felt it was important to develop a local brand with its own identity,” says Benjamin.

DINING BY DESIGN

Originally constructed in 1850 by the South Carolina Railroad Company, the former train depot building operated as the terminus for the Charleston-Camden line. The 8,000 square foot space is divided between Share House and Bodega, with an indoor-outdoor layout featuring expansive garage doors opening onto a lush pedestrian walkway that spans an entire block. Two hundred feet of patio space is ripe for enjoying Charleston’s mild, coastal climate and festive, boozy brunches year-round. The interior of Share House explodes with pastels and features a sea glass and crushed shell, tabby-topped bar as well as a one-of-a-kind bottle cap mural custom made in collaboration with Island Brands USA. Bodega, inspired by the bodegas the team frequented growing up, invokes a distinctly New York vibe with graffiti, colorful tiles and custom works from local Charleston artist, Jennifer Griffith.

SHARING IS CARING

The menus at Share House and Bodega, both overseen by Gropman, differ in flavor but carry through the approachable and delicious cuisine for which Uptown Hospitality Group has become known. A celebration of summer with a coastal cantina atmosphere, Share House features snacks such as Shrimp & Avocado Empanadas with Passion Fruit Fresno Jam and Street Corn Hushpuppies with Cotija Cheese, Chipotle Aioli and Smoked Jalapeño Crema; along with a slider menu including Crab Cake with Bibb Lettuce, Pickled Onions and Honey Basil Aioli; or Vegan Chorizo with Guacamole, Chimichurri and Micro Greens, all served on house made Hawaiian slider rolls. An extensive local and craft beer menu along with creative cocktails rounds out the summer house experience.

Open all day, Bodega features New York style-sandwiches with cheeky names including The Cow with Double Bacon, Egg, American Cheese, Home Fries, Ketchup and Hot Sauce; The Arthur Avenue with Prosciutto, Salami, Pepperoni, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onion, Sliced Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella and Oregano Vinaigrette; and The Gropfather with Chicken Cutlet, Nduja, Fresh Mozzarella, Provolone Cheese and Pesto. Snacks include Lox Tartar and Fried Chopped Cheese Ravioli along with “Bodega Boards,” the concept’s creative take on charcuterie, offered in the afternoon. From cocktail and coffee consultant Brianna Berry, Bodega’s robust coffee program accompanies signature cocktails such as the “Soon to be Famous” Espresso Martini made with Dead Eye Vodka, butterscotch liqueur and cold brew concentrate; and the Bodega Bloody, crafted with Deep Eddy Vodka, Charleston Mix bold and spicy, pickle juice, candied bacon and topped with an Old Bay rim.

Bodega and Share House are located at 23 Ann St, Charleston, SC 29403.