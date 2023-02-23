Urban Plates Adds Six New Dishes to Menu

Chef-driven fast-casual restaurant Urban Plates announced the introduction of six new dishes, including three new mains and seasonal sides. The newest offerings will be available at all 17 Urban Plates locations in California.

“The seasons change, and so does our menu,” says Chef Joe Noonan, Culinary Director of Urban Plates. “Our chefs have created new menu items that combine hearty and healthy into every bite.”

The new additions to Urban Plates’ menu board include:

Osso Bucco: The Italian classic, which is typically found on fine dining menus, is back on the Urban Plates menu by popular demand. Guests will enjoy savory Australian grass-fed lamb, slowly simmered in a rich red wine sauce with tomatoes, carrots, celery, and onions that is served atop mashed organic potatoes and finished with a mint gremolata sauce.

Asian Noodle Salad: The combination of sweet citrus and spicy sauce give this flavor-packed salad a kick. It features ramen noodles tossed with organic artisan lettuce, arugula, shredded cabbage, mandarin oranges, roasted peanuts, pineapple mango salsa, and miso lemongrass dressing, topped with chargrilled cage-free chicken drizzled with spicy peanut dressing.

Chili Grilled Tofu Bowl: Urban Plates’ chefs have found the secret to creating truly tasty tofu in this new vegan bowl. The chili-marinated tofu is glazed and grilled until caramelized giving it a sweet and smoky char. The flavor and texture is so good it's tempting enough to eat on its own, but it's served with organic red and white quinoa, asparagus, and gochujang sauce and topped with microgreens for added protein and flavor.

Seasonal sides: In addition to the entrees, new seasonal sides: Asparagus with garlic shallot oil, parsley, and lemon, Maple Butternut Squash with Toasted Coconut, and Cremini & Oyster with garlic parmesan butter.