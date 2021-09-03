Urban Plates Announces Subscription Giveaway for 10th Anniversary

Urban Plates—the chef-driven, fast casual restaurant brand offering healthy, made-from-scratch meals at affordable prices—is turning 10 years old. To celebrate the occasion, they are giving away free one-month memberships to Plate Pass, their subscription program that makes every individual entrée $10 (or less) for a fee that is regularly $10 a month. The offer will apply to all Urban Plates locations for dine-in or takeout only. It does not apply to delivery or catering orders.

To get in on the anniversary deal, guests may sign up exclusively on the Urban Plates app (download for iPhone and Android) beginning September 20 through October 31. Once signed up, the offer will make all individual entrées on the Urban Plates menu for dine-in or takeout $10 for one month, and items on the $10 Everyday Menu will be $9.

The first of its kind in the fast casual industry, Plate Pass offers the entire breadth of the Urban Plates menu, which includes over 30 individual entrées (average cost $13.50) across four sections (plates, salads, sandwiches, and bowls) for $10 or less. Guests who sign up with Plate Pass save an average of $40 per month using the program. All of this is part of the brand’s mission to make craveable, wholesome and healthy food accessible to all.

“We want everyone to experience Plate Pass," says Urban Plates Co-Founder and CEO Saad Nadhir. "What could be more fitting than offering all individual entrées on the menu for $10 or less for our 10th anniversary? We want to share the savings with all of our guests, making the quality, variety, and craveable taste of Urban Plates even more accessible to all.”