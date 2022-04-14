Urban Plates Celebrating Seafood Season with New Dishes

Urban Plates, a chef-driven, fast casual restaurant chain, specializing in wholesome, made-from-scratch meals at affordable prices, is celebrating seafood season with the unveiling of two fish-focused entrées and nourishing sides. The entrée offerings feature sustainably caught Barramundi Sea Bass and Wild Ahi Tuna, maintaining the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced seafood.

The new additions to Urban Plates’ menu of quality, plates, salads, bowls, soups and sandwiches include:

Roasted Barramundi Sea Bass Plate: Herb crusted, BAP certified barramundi sea bass is marinated in a cilantro-lime sauce, topped with fresh herbs and then oven roasted and finished with a house made lemon hollandaise. The fork-tender fish comes with a choice of two scratch-made sides and grilled rustic bread.

Wild Ahi Niçoise Salad: Urban Plates’ popular Wild Ahi Niçoise salad gets a seasonal make-over with a combination of handline caught (one line, one fish and no nets) tuna, herb crusted and seared to a perfect rare and set atop organic artisan lettuce, green beans, chopped organic egg, organic tomatoes, seasoned Yukon Gold potatoes, capers, marinated olives, and a house made mustard-champagne vinaigrette.

Complementing the latest plate and reimagined salad, two new sides star in Urban Plates’ lineup of seasonal vegetables, soups and starches. Every mouthful of the warm Organic Farro with Sweet Peppers & Corn is bursting with the wholesome grain and fresh veggies and simply seasoned with salt and pepper while fluffy herb-seasoned Basmati Rice is a satisfying accompaniment to heartier mains. The sides are available served in combination with any plate option. Or make the sides the meal with the popular Three Up entrée, giving guests the power to choose from three of the restaurant’s craveable side dishes served with grilled rustic bread. Finally, a Pineapple Coconut Lime beverage adds a tropical twist to Urban Plates’ signature menu of housemade replenishers.

Urban Plates’ new menu additions are priced from $14.75-$17.95 and are available as part of Plate Pass – the restaurant industry’s first subscription program – offering entrées for just $11 (or less), seven days a week for a $10 monthly fee.