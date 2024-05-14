Urban Plates unveiled the addition of new benefits to its industry-subscription and instant savings program, Plate Pass. Responding to guest feedback, the latest upgrade of Plate Pass offers three plans to maximize savings and fulfills a popular guest request to extend savings benefits to delivery orders.

Plate Pass was the first subscription rewards program in the industry and continues to stand out from other programs: no points system, the flexibility to save on the entire bill, and the freedom to use Plate Pass multiple times within a single day.

The new three-tiered membership plans include:

Plate Pass (Monthly): The standard plan is$5 per month, and guests will save 20% on dine-in and take-out, as well as 20% off on all beverages, including beer and wine.

The standard plan is$5 per month, and guests will save 20% on dine-in and take-out, as well as 20% off on all beverages, including beer and wine. Plate Pass Gold (6 Months): Billed at $30 every six months, guests can access all the benefits of Monthly membership, enhanced with exciting new features including 20% discounts on delivery orders through the Urban Plates website or app, and 25% off on all beverages, including beer and wine.

Billed at $30 every six months, guests can access all the benefits of Monthly membership, enhanced with exciting new features including 20% discounts on delivery orders through the Urban Plates website or app, and 25% off on all beverages, including beer and wine. Plate Pass Platinum (12 Months): Billed at $60 annually, guests can enjoy all the perks of the Monthly and Gold plans, plus free delivery on orders over $40, 35% savings on all beverages, and an annual online dining credit of $15.

“Plate Pass is a partnership with our guests,” said Saad Nadhir, CEO and Co-Founder of Urban Plates. “By joining Plate Pass, guests provide Urban Plates with ongoing subscription revenue, and we provide them with our best possible prices. We want our guests to think of us as more than just a restaurant. We want to be a second kitchen where they can access craveable meals that are made from scratch with quality ingredients, all for prices that won’t break the bank.”

Urban Plates launched the original Plate Pass, the restaurant industry’s first true subscription program, in January 2021. Guided by its mission to make craveable, wholesome, and clean food accessible to all, the program continues to evolve in response to industry trends and community needs. Urban Plates wants to make eating out more budget-friendly for diners looking for ways to save without compromising quality, made-from-scratch food.

Guests can enroll for the Plates Pass through the Urban Plates app or by visiting urbanplates.com/platepass (an Urban Plates account and login are required for registration). The existing 6-month users have been upgraded automatically to a GOLD membership and existing 12-month members have been automatically upgraded to a PLATINUM membership. Members can use their Plate Pass membership in-store, take-out, and for delivery orders from the register, website, or app. The discounts are not valid for gift card purchases or catering. Members can buy up to 15 entrees at one time, on one check. For more information and to sign up for the new Plate Pass, visit urbanplates.com/platepass.