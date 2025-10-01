Urban Plates is leaning into one of the biggest food trends of the year with the launch of its Caesar Wrap, headlining the restaurant’s Fall menu. One of Urban Plates’ most popular salads, the Caesar is now available as a wrap. What makes it stand out is that it’s made with clean ingredients, customizable proteins, and an affordable price point that sets it apart from fast casual competitors charging $20+ for the same dish.

At Urban Plates, the Caesar Wrap combines chopped romaine and red gem lettuce, Caesar dressing, organic grape tomatoes, rustic croutons, fresh grated parmesan, and a garlicky cream cheese spread, all wrapped in toasted lavash. It’s served with kettle chips and a choice of housemade dipping sauce, with proteins including antibiotic and hormone free, never frozen chicken tenders: Classic Crispy Chicken Tender, Buffalo Chicken Tender, or Grilled Cage Free Chicken. All for only $13.75. Or sub chicken with Grilled Grass Fed Steak (+$2.25).

In addition to the Caesar Wrap, Urban Plates’ Fall menu stays true to Urban Plates’ focus on wholesome ingredients and scratch cooking and includes:

The Caesar Wrap and fall menu are available at all 21 Urban Plates locations.