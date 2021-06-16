Urban Plates Launches Subscription Membership Program

Urban Plates officially launched its subscription membership program, Plate Pass. The first of its kind in the industry, Plate Pass is a monthly subscription that makes every menu item $10 (or less) for a fee of just $10 a month.

Available exclusively on the Urban Plates app (download for iPhone and Android) for dine-in and takeout orders, Plate Pass offers the entire breadth of the Urban Plates menu, which includes over 30 individual entrées (average cost $13.50) across four sections (plates, salads, sandwiches, and bowls) for $10 or less. Plate Pass memberships are valid for one month from the date of purchase and automatically renew unless canceled.

Following a pilot program run, members saw an average savings of $42 per month using Plate Pass. To mark the official launch of the program and make the savings that much greater, Urban Plates is pricing its $10 Everyday Menu items at $9 exclusively for Plate Pass members. All of this is part of the brand’s mission to make craveable, wholesome, and healthy food accessible to all.

“Everyone wins with Plate Pass," says Urban Plates co-founder and CEO Saad Nadhir. "Members get any of our entrees for $10 or less and save an average of $42 per month for a low $10 monthly fee. The quality, variety, and great taste of Urban Plates is now accessible to all