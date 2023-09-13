Urban Plates Opens Fourth Bay Area Location

Urban Plates opened its fourth Bay Area location at Santana Row on Tuesday, September 5, at 11 a.m. Festivities will continue with a grand opening party on Saturday, September 9. The unveiling of Urban Plates at Santana Row marks the restaurant brand's 18th storefront in California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.

“We are looking forward to bringing the craveable Urban Plates dishes to our newest Bay Area location,” said Joe O’Donnell, President of Urban Plates. “We’re on a mission to make wholesome and clean food accessible to all and can’t wait to share our menu of plates, salads, sandwiches, and bowls with the San Jose community.”

Grand Opening Day: The doors opened at 11 a.m., and the first 50 guests in line received a complimentary entree.

Grand Opening Party: Urban Plates will host a grand opening event on Saturday, September 9. The celebration will kick off with a party from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Attendees will enjoy complimentary light bites, refreshments, live music by DJ Raffi Nalvarian, a build-your-own-bouquet-station by Pixie Pop-Ups, giveaways, and swag while supplies last.

“I am very excited to carry on the Urban Plates mission at Santana Row,” says General Manager Stephen Pullos. “The restaurant is ideally positioned adjacent to Park Valencia, where we look forward to getting involved in community events and activations and serving our affordable menu of scratch-made favorites at lunch and dinner as well as bringing Urban Plates into homes and offices.”

In honor of the grand opening, Urban Plates hosted a series of donation-based events to raise funds for Second Harvest of Silicon Valley. Founded in 1974, Second Harvest is one of the largest food banks in the nation and a trusted nonprofit leader in ending local hunger. The organization distributes nutritious groceries through a network of nearly 400 partners at drive-thru and walk-up sites across Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. To learn more about how Second Harvest is responding to the incredible amount of need in Silicon Valley, visit shfb.org.

Urban Plates offers an affordable and wholesome menu featuring an array of made-from-scratch plates and sides, salads, sandwiches, bowls and desserts. The culinary offerings proudly showcase sustainably sourced seafood and meats, complemented by their unwavering commitment to "organics all the time" produce. Urban Plates also offers gluten-free, plant-based, and low-carb options to accommodate various lifestyles and dietary preferences because the team believes everyone deserves to eat this good.