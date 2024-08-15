Urban Plates, a fast-casual chef-driven restaurant concept known for serving craveable and wholesome food, announced it is taking a stand against inflation by reinventing its Everyday Value Menu. The new menu features “12 Meals Under $12” and prices start at just $8.95. In response to rising food costs and financial pressures faced by their guests, Urban Plates is lowering prices and inviting customers to join them in this initiative, reinforcing their commitment to providing exceptional value without compromising on portions or quality.

The reimagined Everyday Value menu features new additions and enhanced favorites all made from scratch with the quality ingredients that Urban Plates’ guests have come to expect. With prices starting at $8.95, the new value menu ensures that delicious, high-quality food is accessible to all, making it easier than ever to enjoy lunch or dinner at the restaurant every day. The average price reduction across the new menu lineup is 12%, showcasing Urban Plates’ dedication to affordability while maintaining high standards.

12 Under $12 Menu Highlights:

● Price Drops: Urban Plates has dropped prices on seven craveable menu favorites from $1 to $2.55 per item (8% to 18% savings)

● Added Value: Guest favorite Chicken Tender Sandwiches are now being served with fries instead of chips at no extra charge, offering even more value at $11.95

● New Under $10 Combos: New half sandwich and soup/salad combos are available under $10, making wholesome and hearty meals accessible to budget-conscious diners

“Urban Plates is taking a stand against inflation,” said Saad Nadhir, CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re making our menu more accessible to more people and for more occasions without changing quality or portions. Our mission is to make craveable, wholesome and clean food accessible to all, and our new “12 Under $12” menu makes Urban Plates more affordable than ever with twelve great meals that start at just $8.95 every day.”

Additionally, Urban Plates prides itself on cooking all its food from scratch onsite at each restaurant, which not only ensures the highest quality but also helps keep costs down. By eliminating pre-processed ingredients and focusing on fresh, wholesome components, Urban Plates is able to offer exceptional meals at lower prices. This dedication to quality and affordability is at the heart of the new Everyday Value Menu.

Urban Plates’ New “12 Meals Under $12” Everyday Value Menu:

● Beets + Avocado Bowl: Was $12.95, Now $11.95 (8% savings)

● Moroccan Chicken Braise: Was $13.95, Now $11.95 (14% savings)

● New Cup of Soup & Side Salad: $8.95

● New Half Sandwich with Soup Cup or Side Salad: $9.95 – $10.95

○ Half Grilled Chicken or Portobello with soup / salad: $9.95

○ Half Turkey Club or Grilled Steak with soup / salad: $10.95

● Classic Crispy Tender Sandwich + Fries: Was $14.50, Now $11.95 (18% savings)

● Nashville Hot Tender Sandwich + Fries: Was $14.50, Now $11.95 (18% savings)

● Caribbean Salad: Was $12.95, Now $11.95 (8% savings)

● Cheeseburger + Fries: Was $12.95, Now $11.95 (8% savings)

● Grilled Chicken Sandwich: Was $12.95, Now $11.95 (8% savings)

● 3 Urban Plates Plate: $11.95

● House Salad: $11.95

● Caesar Salad: $11.95

Urban Plates’ commitment to quality extends beyond its menu. With a strong company culture and low turnover rates, Urban Plates continues to lead the industry by prioritizing employee satisfaction and delivering an exceptional customer experience.