UrthPact Adds Disposable Black Straws

UrthPact – the leader in compostable foodservice ware manufacturing, announces the addition of a black straw to its disposable straw product line.

Made from plants, PHA is produced through natural fermentation processes using plant oils such as soy and canola, which degrades easily and entirely in multiple environments, including home and commercial compost, soil, and marine. This innovative material lends itself perfectly to straw use. The straws will not get soggy like paper straws, but they are also a game-changer in reducing the single-use plastic straw pollution plaguing our oceans and landfills. They satisfy both environmental activists and the straw-sipping consumer.

"Our straws not only help mitigate the single-use global plastic problem, unlike paper straws, consumers cannot tell the difference, ensuring they have the same experience they've come to expect," says UrthPact CEO Paul Boudreau.

Introduced at the National Restaurant Association Show in May of this year, UrthPact can now meet the demands of current and prospective customers. "This straw is just an example of our ability to develop custom-colored straws for any brand," adds Boudreau.

UrthPact's straws come in various sizes, including Cocktail, Jumbo Standard, Giant Standard, Jumbo Long, and Giant Long. UrthPact straws are available through multiple regional and national distributors. They are used by restaurants, juice bars, hotels, convenience stores, and other businesses offering straws to their customers.

Manufactured in Leominster, MA, and Sacramento, CA, UrthPact straws reduce the pollution caused by plastic waste. By offering UrthPact straws, businesses reduce the pollution generated by shipping plastic straws from China, CO2 pollution, and damage to our forests during the production of paper straws.

UrthPact straws meet the current city and state plastic bans in the US, Canada, and other countries and help companies fulfill their sustainability mission.