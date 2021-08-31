USTA Foundation Teams with Jersey Mike's to Help Kids

As part of the Rally for the Future campaign, the USTA Foundation is teaming up with Jersey Mike’s Subs to celebrate the organization’s mission to bring tennis and education together to change lives.

On Saturday, September 4, Jersey Mike’s will donate 20 percent of sales at the company’s more than 2,000 locations nationwide to the USTA Foundation, with a goal of raising $2 million.

"'Giving … making a difference in someone’s life is our mission at Jersey Mike's, and we are happy to partner with the USTA Foundation to ensure under-resourced youth across the country have access to the sport, helping them succeed on the court, in the classroom, and in life,” says Peter Cancro, Founder and CEO, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc.

Funds will be designated for the USTA Foundation's Rally for the Future campaign, which supports National Junior Tennis & Learning chapters in over 250 diverse communities that serve up dreams by providing free or low-cost tennis and education programming to over 160,000 under-resourced youth.

“We are fortunate to have a partner like Jersey Mike’s with a corporate culture that aligns so strongly with our mission to change young lives through tennis and education,” adds USTA Foundation Executive Director Dan Faber.

To build awareness, a national broadcast spot featuring USTA Foundation Board Chair Chris Evert and Cancro will air during the 2021 US Open. Please click here to view the spot.

Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised over $65 million for local charities.

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.