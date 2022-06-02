Utah-Based Beans & Brews Coffeehouse Ignites Franchise Plan

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, a Utah-based coffee franchise that is known as the Home of High-Altitude Roasting, is looking to bring its quality cup of coffee to more communities across the United States through its franchise expansion.

Founded in Salt Lake City in 1993, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has become a Utah staple due its delicious high-altitude coffee, community connection and menu composed of delicious, healthy options. Every Beans & Brews cup of coffee is brewed using beans that were roasted at 4,400 feet above sea level, resulting in a smooth intensity with reduced acidity that is unmatched from coffees roasted at lower altitudes.

“We’ve been in the coffee business for nearly three decades and we have perfected not only our smooth high-altitude roast but also our business model,” says CEO and founder, Jeff Laramie. “We’re focusing on a steady growth in order to keep our neighborhood coffeehouse atmosphere as well as our ability to ensure that every guest who walks through the doors of a Beans & Brews Coffeehouse leaves happy.”

At Beans & Brews Coffeehouse, the brand focuses on embracing its unique mountain lifestyle and “come as you are” atmosphere all while delivering quality service and products. The brand’s menu is health conscious, uses the finest ingredients and has been perfected after nearly three decades. It offers a variety of high-altitude roasted coffees, breakfast foods, sandwiches, sodas, and teas as well as numerous dairy substitutions, meat-free and plant-based products.

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is also passionate about supporting its community through charitable giving. The brand launched its Brew Good program, which makes donations to different local organizations and nonprofits. Through the program, the brand’s guests get to vote on which organization receives donations.

“Community is at the root of everything we do at Beans & Brews Coffeehouse,” adds Laramie. “We work to not only provide our guests with a great space to enjoy their favorite cup of coffee, but we also give back to our communities and the charitable organizations that they’re passionate about.”

Franchising since 2004, Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has 68 locations open across 4 states and has 20 locations in development. The brand is looking for franchise partners across the U.S. with a goal of awarding 40 licenses by the end of 2022.

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse is actively seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners who have a passion for a quality cup of coffee, guest satisfaction and engagement with their community. Franchise partners must have a positive, upbeat attitude and a strong ability to create a team-focused atmosphere. Including the franchise fee, the initial investment for a Beans & Brews Coffeehouse location ranges from $400,000 to $650,000.