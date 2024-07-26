Florida-based restaurant brand, Vale, under the visionary leadership of CEO & Founder Sunny Ilyas, expands its footprint with the launch of its ninth location in Pinecrest, Florida, opening to the public on July 31. The name “Vale”, derived from an old English word meaning “Earthly”, has been reimagined by Vale to encapsulate the ethos of “living an earthly life,” reflecting the brand’s commitment to health, quality food, sustainability and community. Vale brings its health-conscious dining experience featuring high-quality protein, açai, and poke bowls, complemented by a diverse selection of beverages and bakery items.

In the sprawling 2,000-square-foot restaurant, guests are greeted with a fresh ambiance – a modern reimagining of the restaurant concept characterized by earthy hues, sleek furnishings, and striking artwork throughout. Inside the 27-seat dining room, guests can settle in at stylish white and black marble tables accented by splashes of gold and green, amidst tropical motifs and inviting lounge spaces. Echoing the design of other Vale locations, the restaurant is adorned with a blend of greenery, succulents, and hanging plants, providing picturesque backdrops while embodying Vale’s dedication to wholesome, sustainable dining. A hand-painted mural bearing the mantra ‘Vale: to live an earthly life’ adds a pop of color to the space. A welcoming outdoor patio features a cozy atmosphere ideal for refueling, working, or simply savoring a meal at any time of the day.

In 2014, Sunny Ilyas embarked on a culinary venture with Vale, initially launching it as a meal delivery service catering to college students. Motivated by strong demand and buzz, he pivoted the brand into a fast-casual restaurant concept. The first Vale Food Co location opened in Tallahassee in 2016, with a mission to offer college students quick, affordable and good-for-you healthy food. The culinary sensation expanded further in 2017 with the openings of Vale Gainesville and Vale Tampa. The following year, a fourth restaurant debuted in Jacksonville. In 2019, Vale expanded with a location in Fort Lauderdale and a second location in Tallahassee. In 2022, the brand made its inaugural debut in South Florida in Miami followed by its most recent debut in Palm Beach in Boca Raton. Sunny Ilyas was recently recognized as one of QSR’s Young Restaurant Leaders to Watch. Today, he leads the brand, pioneering new recipes and curating the catering program across all locations.

“Launching our ninth Vale location and inaugural venture into South Miami, marks an exhilarating milestone for our brand,” said Sunny Ilyas, CEO and Founder of Vale. “With each success story from our existing Florida locations, the demand for health-conscious dining experiences has only amplified and we’re thrilled to bring our unique blend of fresh, innovative cuisine to the heart of this vibrant community. This expansion reflects the root of Vale’s inception, providing healthy, high-quality and good-for-you dining options while fostering meaningful connections within the community.”

Vale’s menu features a range of healthy-forward dishes like açai bowls, poke bowls and avocado toasts found at its cold ‘superfood’ station; build-your-own protein bowls and signature salads at the ‘hot food’ station; a selection of grab-and-go snacks and bakery items like popular freshly baked whole grain chocolate chip cookies complemented by a full beverage program with coffee, matcha and smoothies. The menu is designed to enjoy all day long and offers a variety of items for everyone including families and kids. Superfood menu highlights include: Smashed Avocado Toast; Chia Pudding; Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl; Açai Smoothie; Dragonfruit Lemonade; and the Vale Matcha Latte. Furthermore, the Pinecrest restaurant will be the first location to debut the signature wraps and breakfast burrito menu offerings.

The hot food station consists of build-your-own protein bowls where guests can customize the bases and add on a variety of veggies, proteins, boosts and sauces. Classic and fan-favorite proteins include Vale’s signature turkey spinach feta meatballs, southwest braised beef, ancho pulled chicken among others. Signature bowls include: the Sweet Earth Bowl made with sweet potato noodles, roasted broccoli, teriyaki chicken and curry honey mustard; Out of This World Bowl with cilantro lime brown rice, roasted broccoli, ancho pulled chicken topped with chipotle ranch; and the Great South Bowl with chipotle mac and cheese, roasted broccoli and braised beef. Signature salads are also available like the Buffalo Chicken Salad; The Vale Kale Cobb; and Avocado Greens Salad. All ingredients are sourced from local farms and menu items rotate seasonally with a selection of vegan and gluten-free options.

Vale Pinecrest is located at 9537 S Dixie Highway Pinecrest, FL 33156. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from 9AM-10PM. For more information, visit www.ValeFoodCo.com or call 786-636-8887.

Vale has nine locations in Florida including: two in Tallahassee, Gainesville, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Boca Raton and Pinecrest with plans to expand throughout Florida and into different markets. Vale offers catering services for large groups and private events.