Vale, led by visionary CEO & Founder Sunny Ilyas, celebrates a major milestone with the opening of its 10th Florida location in Delray Beach. In just 10 years since its founding in 2014, Vale has grown into a beloved brand known for its commitment to health, sustainability and community. The name “Vale,” rooted in the concept of “living an earthly life,” reflects the brand’s dedication to offering high-quality, health-conscious dining, available in its newest Delray Beach location set to officially open September 6. Guests can enjoy a variety of health-focused options, including high-quality proteins, açai and poke bowls, along with a diverse selection of beverages and fresh bakery items.

In the expansive 2,229-square-foot Delray Beach location, guests are welcomed into a vibrant and contemporary setting. The interior boasts a modern twist on Vale’s signature style, featuring earthy tones, sleek furnishings and eye-catching artwork. The 25-seat dining area showcases elegant white and black marble tables highlighted with touches of gold and green, complemented by tropical motifs and comfortable lounge areas. The restaurant extends outdoors with a cozy patio featuring 10 additional seats, perfect for enjoying meals al fresco. True to Vale’s aesthetic, the restaurant is adorned with an array of greenery, succulents, and hanging plants, creating a lush and inviting atmosphere. A hand-painted mural with the mantra ‘Vale: to live an earthly life’ adds a colorful and personal touch to the space.

In 2014, Sunny Ilyas embarked on a culinary venture with Vale, starting as a meal delivery service for college students. Driven by strong demand, he transformed the brand into a restaurant concept. The first Vale location opened in Tallahassee in 2016, with a mission to offer college students quick, affordable and good-for-you healthy food. Over the past decade, Vale has grown significantly, with expansions including Vale Gainesville and Vale Tampa in 2017, followed by Jacksonville in 2018. In 2019, Vale added locations in Fort Lauderdale and a second spot in Tallahassee. The brand made its South Florida debut in Miami in 2022, expanded to Boca Raton in 2023, and most recently to Pinecrest. Now, marking a decade of success, Vale proudly opens its 10th location in Delray Beach. Sunny Ilyas was recognized as one of QSR’s Young Restaurant Leaders to Watch. Today, he continues to lead Vale’s innovation and growth, from developing new recipes to enhancing the catering program across all locations.

“Reaching our 10th location in Florida is a remarkable milestone for Vale, and opening in Delray Beach represents a significant achievement in our journey,” said Sunny Ilyas, CEO and Founder of Vale. “As we celebrate a decade of growth, we’re excited to bring our unique blend of health-conscious dining to Delray Beach. This new location represents more than just expansion; it’s a testament to our growth and innovation while continuing to serve and connect with our valued customers. We look forward to becoming a vibrant part of this neighborhood and continuing to offer nourishing, delicious food that brings people together.”

Vale’s menu offers a diverse selection of health-forward dishes, including açai bowls, poke bowls, and avocado toasts at the cold ‘superfood’ station; build-your-own protein bowls and signature salads at the ‘hot food’ station; and a range of grab-and-go snacks and bakery items, such as freshly baked whole grain chocolate chip cookies. The full beverage program features coffee, matcha, and smoothies. Designed for enjoyment throughout the day, the menu caters to all, including families and kids. Superfood highlights include Smashed Avocado Toast; Chia Pudding; Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl; Açai Smoothie; Dragonfruit Lemonade; and the Vale Matcha Latte.

At the hot food station, guests can create their own protein bowls with a variety of bases, vegetables, proteins, boosts and sauces. Popular proteins include Vale’s turkey spinach feta meatballs, southwest braised beef, and ancho pulled chicken. Signature bowls include: the Sweet Earth Bowl made with sweet potato noodles, roasted broccoli, teriyaki chicken and curry honey mustard; Out of This World Bowl with cilantro lime brown rice, roasted broccoli, ancho pulled chicken topped with chipotle ranch; and the Great South Bowl with chipotle mac and cheese, roasted broccoli and braised beef. Signature salads include: the Buffalo Chicken Salad; The Vale Kale Cobb; and Avocado Greens Salad. All ingredients are locally sourced and the menu rotates seasonally, offering vegan and gluten-free options.

Vale Delray Beach is located at 1911 S Federal Highway Delray Beach, FL 33483. It is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily from 9AM-10PM. Vale has 10 locations across Florida, including Tallahassee (two), Gainesville, Jacksonville, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Boca Raton, Pinecrest and Delray Beach. The brand plans to expand further within Florida and into new markets. Vale also provides catering services for large groups and private events.