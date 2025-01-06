Valore Ventures has closed on the ground lease sale of a new, 3,895-square-foot dual lane drive-thru restaurant at 18150 Arrow Boulevard in Fontana, California. The 20-year, nearly one-acre ground lease was signed with leading global foodservice retailer McDonald’s in September and construction was completed late December.

SRS managing principals Matthew Mousavi and Patrick Luther represented Valore Ventures in the 1031 exchange transaction that closed at a cap rate of 3.7 percent. The buyer, a private trust, was represented by Marcus & Millichap Senior Vice President Joe Linkogle.

“We purchased the parcel in July, and now are pleased to deliver a terrific location for McDonald’s, which plans to open its doors shortly,” said Kenny De Angelis, principal of Valore Ventures.

The quick service restaurant is optimally positioned at the intersection of Locust Avenue within a Stater Bros.-anchored shopping center along a major retail thoroughfare and minutes from downtown Fontana.

“Valore Ventures is looking at additional single-tenant, triple-net-lease acquisition opportunities and development sites,” noted DeAngelis.

Beverly Hills-based Valore Ventures invests in operating companies, commercial real estate and the redevelopment of diverse value-add properties.