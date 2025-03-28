Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally beloved brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, announced its highly anticipated debut in Miami. The brand’s first Florida scoop shop will open its doors on March 20 at 1600 Collins Avenue, bringing its signature French-style ice cream and fan-favorite flavors to Miami Beach.

“Nearly 20 years ago, we started serving ice cream from a truck on the streets of New York City, and now we’re thrilled to bring Van Leeuwen to Florida with the opening of our Miami Beach location,” says Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO. “The energy, hustle, and grit of Miami make its connection to New York undeniable, and its passion for great food makes it a natural fit for us. We can’t wait to start scooping and welcome everyone in for good ice cream that makes you feel good.”

As part of its Miami debut, Van Leeuwen has partnered with Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop—a beloved local institution—for an exclusive, limited-time Key Lime Pie Sundae collaboration. This treat will be available only at the Miami Beach location while supplies last. The Miami Beach opening marks the beginning of Van Leeuwen’s expansion in South Florida, with more locations planned for the region in the near future.

“It’s an honor to partner with Van Leeuwen on this Key Lime Pie Sundae. As a Miami native, I’m excited to share this classic flavor with the world, and Van Leeuwen’s commitment to quality makes it a perfect fit.” says Derek Kaplan, owner of Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop.

The Miami Beach scoop shop will debut the brand’s newest ice cream flavor –Key Lime Pie, while also offering new seasonal flavors for Spring that includes White Chocolate Raspberry Brownie, Blue Jasmine Passionfruit Swirl, and Mango Sticky Rice. in addition to these latest menu additions, the shop will also feature Van Leeuwen’s extensive menu of 25+ signature flavors, including BIGFACE Coffee Affogato, Honeycomb, Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Brownie, Pistachio (made with Sicilian pistachios from Mount Etna), Marionberry Cheesecake, and Earl Grey Tea, alongside sundaes, milkshakes, housemade waffle cones, ice cream sandwiches, and pints-to-go. Popular vegan offerings including Banana Bread Pudding, Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb, and Strawberry Shortcake will also be available.

Founded in 2008 as a yellow ice cream truck on the streets of NYC, Van Leeuwen has since gained a cult following for its ultra-creamy French-style ice cream (made with twice the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream), innovative vegan options, and unexpected collaboration flavors. From its award-winning Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter) to buzzworthy unconventional limited editions such as Kraft Mac & Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Espresso (with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter), Van Leeuwen continues to push the boundaries of ice cream.

Van Leeuwen Miami Beach is located at 1600 Collins Avenue and will be open daily, serving scoops, sundaes, and pints to-go. Opening day hours on March 20 are 12 PM–12 AM. Standard operating hours will be 11 AM – 11 PM, Sunday – Wednesday and 11 AM – 12 AM, Thursday – Saturday.