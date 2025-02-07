Towson is welcoming a new, fresh destination for delicious, all-natural smoothies and juices with the grand opening of Vara Juice on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Located next to the Subway at 402 ½ York Rd, Towson, MD 21204-5123, Vara Juice invites everyone to join in the celebration with free smoothies and exclusive giveaways from 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Vara Juice is no ordinary smoothie and juice shop: not only are the products made with fresh ingredients but they are also locally sourced. There are no artificial additives or sweeteners, meaning customers can enjoy the best flavors as they’re meant to be experienced.

Ali, Co-Founder and President of Vara Juice, is passionate about bringing the vibrant flavors of Middle Eastern recipes to a wider audience. He and his partner craft each smoothie using only fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Their commitment to quality and authenticity quickly gained a loyal following.

Founded in June 2019 and franchised in July 2023, Vara Juice has rapidly expanded to 14 locations, driven by word-of-mouth and the community’s demand for fresh, delicious options. Towson will be the 15th location, bringing flavors inspired by Middle Eastern recipes and using only the freshest ingredients. Customers can look forward to unique options like the best-selling and four-layered

Vara Juice, Pomango Passion, and the refreshing Pomegranate Juice and Jamaican Raspberry smoothies.

Join Vara Juice on February 15th to enjoy Towson’s newest smoothie haven and celebrate with free smoothies and some Vara Juice merch.